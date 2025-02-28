Streamer Who Interviewed Trump Praises Barron & Reveals He's Major Player In Donald's World
Barron Trump turned 18 in 2024, giving him the opportunity to vote for his dad, Donald Trump, in the presidential election. However, Barron did more than just cast a ballot. Streamer Adin Ross interviewed Donald in August 2024, and over half a million people watched it on Kick at a given time, with over 2.6 million watching in total. During the interview, Donald indicated that his appearance with the controversial streamer was Barron-approved. Now, Ross is offering his take on Barron's influence. In February 2025, Ross was a guest on the "Full Send" podcast, and he was effusive with his compliments about Barron. "He's charming, he's well-spoken, he's smart," Ross remarked. He and Barron had met a couple of times, and Barron introduced Ross to his dad. To the streamer's surprise, Barron quickly convinced Donald to do an interview. "[Barron] was like, 'Dad, this is who I've been talking about,' and Trump looks at me he's like, 'All right, I'll do it,'" Ross recalled.
After the ease of getting Donald's buy-in, Ross was a little worried about the interview coming to fruition. He was in frequent communication with Donald's team as they got things organized, however, and everything went smoothly. Overall, Ross was convinced Barron's media strategy was key to Donald's success.
Ross's comments echo statements made by Melania Trump in December 2024. "He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father," Melania informed "Fox & Friends." "He knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."
Barron was Donald's point person for podcasts
In addition to Barron Trump's willingness to dispense opinions about alternative media, Donald Trump reportedly sought his son's input on this topic. Whenever individuals had podcast recommendations during the presidential campaign, Donald was said to refer them to Barron first. According to The Washington Post, any time someone made a podcast-related suggestion, Donald's first question was, "Did Barron approve this?" Barron's endorsement of Theo Von's podcast garnered Donald an even bigger audience than his interview with Adin Miller– over 14 million. During his discussion with Von, Donald made sure to mention that his son had influenced his decision to participate.
Barron's picks were also viewed with enthusiasm by other members of the team. "Hats off to the young man," praised Jason Miller, one of Donald's advisors, on Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast. "Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet." However, Barron wasn't working alone. He collaborated with a teenage friend, Bo Loudon. While Barron was more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy, Loudon was in the audience when Donald was interviewed by streamer Adin Ross. Loudon also posted on social media in an effort to reach younger voters.
Even so, Barron's getting plenty of credit for his influence. In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Jeremy Boissinot, founder of marketing platform Favikon, explored Donald's podcast-weighted strategy. "An 18-year-old just outsmarted every political expert," he declared.