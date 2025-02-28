Streamer Who Interviewed Trump Praises Barron & Reveals He's Major Player In Donald's World

Barron Trump turned 18 in 2024, giving him the opportunity to vote for his dad, Donald Trump, in the presidential election. However, Barron did more than just cast a ballot. Streamer Adin Ross interviewed Donald in August 2024, and over half a million people watched it on Kick at a given time, with over 2.6 million watching in total. During the interview, Donald indicated that his appearance with the controversial streamer was Barron-approved. Now, Ross is offering his take on Barron's influence. In February 2025, Ross was a guest on the "Full Send" podcast, and he was effusive with his compliments about Barron. "He's charming, he's well-spoken, he's smart," Ross remarked. He and Barron had met a couple of times, and Barron introduced Ross to his dad. To the streamer's surprise, Barron quickly convinced Donald to do an interview. "[Barron] was like, 'Dad, this is who I've been talking about,' and Trump looks at me he's like, 'All right, I'll do it,'" Ross recalled.

After the ease of getting Donald's buy-in, Ross was a little worried about the interview coming to fruition. He was in frequent communication with Donald's team as they got things organized, however, and everything went smoothly. Overall, Ross was convinced Barron's media strategy was key to Donald's success.

Ross's comments echo statements made by Melania Trump in December 2024. "He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father," Melania informed "Fox & Friends." "He knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."