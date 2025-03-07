How Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio Kickstarted His Career And Made Millions

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's age has been a major talking point since she assumed her post in January 2025. At 27 years old, she made history as the youngest official to fill her role. Her husband, Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, has also made headlines for his 32-year age gap marriage to the much younger Leavitt. But there's more to Riccio than his age, and he's had an interesting career in his own right.

Riccio overcame homelessness and altered his life by buying up and transforming run-down properties in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. His motivation and increasing portfolio of high-end properties eventually expanded his business into a money-making machine. "Nick is renovating buildings to a point where families will be interested in coming in," Hampton police chief William Wrenn told Seacoastonline. "His properties are clean, they have new appliances and many nice renovations. He really is trying to change the image [of the area]." Riccio's work clearly paid off, and his net worth amounts to approximately $6 million as of February 2025.

Riccio's lucrative real estate business, Riccio Enterprises LLC, allowed him to hone in on even loftier goals. "My work in real estate has helped facilitate my dream of owning a professional sports team," Riccio said. "And that will happen one day in the near future." While it doesn't look like he's had any slam dunks in that area just yet, Riccio's career has helped him with other accomplishments, including his sizable wealth and his marriage to a rising star within the Trump administration.

