How Did Karoline Leavitt Meet Her Husband? What We Know

Karoline Leavitt is one of the newest, youngest faces of American politics. She is Donald Trump's new White House press secretary, and she is the youngest person to ever hold the job at 27 years old. Because of her newfound prominence, observers are curious about her personal life, including her marriage to a man 32 years older than her, and her life as a new mom. Leavitt is married to 59-year-old real estate mogul Nicholas Riccio. The two got engaged on Christmas Day 2023 and married in a private ceremony before welcoming their son in July 2024. When announcing their engagement, Leavitt wrote on Instagram, "The best Christmas of my life. I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God."

It is unknown exactly how and when Leavitt and Riccio met. It's likely that the couple met in New Hampshire, as Riccio started his work there years ago and Leavitt attended college there, according to Newsweek. In a since-deleted comment on Instagram, Leavitt said that the two met through "a mutual friend at a political function" (via Daily Mail). She also ran for office in 2022 (leaving Leavitt with major money problems) and Riccio was on her campaign finance committee.