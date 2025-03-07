Did Jennifer Aniston Ever Date Aaron Eckhart? Inside The Romance Rumors

Jennifer Aniston has been slyly keeping details about her relationships under lock and key for years, which has only made fans even more eager to know who she's dating or who she has dated. After all, as a beautiful and talented actor, Aniston is a total catch. The rumor mill around her dating life is often in overdrive. Take the case of Aniston's alleged affair with former President Barack Obama. While her rep quickly shut down the bogus romance theory, it sure got our attention.

Advertisement

Still, we'd like to get to the bottom of some other, less sensationalized romance rumors about "The Morning Show" star. In 2009, when Aniston starred alongside Aaron Eckhart in the film "Love Happens" (originally titled "Traveling"), speculation swirled that love happened between them on set. A source told the Daily Mail in February 2008: "They're getting along so great that everyone on the set is gossiping about something more going on between them. They're just so in sync all the time." Adding to the narrative, the insider claimed that Eckhart had specifically wanted Aniston for the role, which seemingly left Aniston blushing. "Jen's entire reason for doing this movie was Aaron," the source said, adding that she'd wanted to work with him and was flattered to be his first pick.

Advertisement

The fact that Aniston and Eckhart were both single and pushing 40 while filming may have also made their connection feel more significant, which the source further alluded to while speaking with the outlet. "I think the fact that both of them have been single for a couple of months is contributing to the chemistry they have on this film, even when they aren't shooting," they said.