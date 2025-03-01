Shake-Up On Kaitlan Collins' CNN Show Won't Help Her Rumored Diva Behavior

In a bit of breaking news that CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' probably doesn't want to be put under additional scrutiny, the media site Status shared that Kristin Donnelly, an executive producer on "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" suddenly resigned from the show. The cause of her sudden departure was a "brutal" work schedule that had been "taking a toll" on her. While Collins is not named as any particular cause, the New York Post noted that Collins had an increasingly busy schedule given that she was both a host of her show and was also named CNN's chief White House correspondent.

Advertisement

Given that it would have been Donnelly's job to manage Collins' multiple gigs, we can't help but read between the lines and wonder if she and Collins were butting heads. Also, given that Collins' ratings on CNN have been less than stellar, we could see the pressure to perform in multiple arenas leading to some diva behavior, especially with the New York Post reporting that Collins was raking in three million dollars for juggling the dual roles. Add to the fact that other CNN anchors like Chris Wallace were given the axe and Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were both denied raises due to the network pinching pennies as higher-ups looked to increase viewership — and we can see Collins throwing her weight around to do whatever it takes to make sure she doesn't get fired, even as she continues to butt heads with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Advertisement