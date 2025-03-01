Shake-Up On Kaitlan Collins' CNN Show Won't Help Her Rumored Diva Behavior
In a bit of breaking news that CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' probably doesn't want to be put under additional scrutiny, the media site Status shared that Kristin Donnelly, an executive producer on "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" suddenly resigned from the show. The cause of her sudden departure was a "brutal" work schedule that had been "taking a toll" on her. While Collins is not named as any particular cause, the New York Post noted that Collins had an increasingly busy schedule given that she was both a host of her show and was also named CNN's chief White House correspondent.
Given that it would have been Donnelly's job to manage Collins' multiple gigs, we can't help but read between the lines and wonder if she and Collins were butting heads. Also, given that Collins' ratings on CNN have been less than stellar, we could see the pressure to perform in multiple arenas leading to some diva behavior, especially with the New York Post reporting that Collins was raking in three million dollars for juggling the dual roles. Add to the fact that other CNN anchors like Chris Wallace were given the axe and Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were both denied raises due to the network pinching pennies as higher-ups looked to increase viewership — and we can see Collins throwing her weight around to do whatever it takes to make sure she doesn't get fired, even as she continues to butt heads with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Kaitlan Collins has been the victim of diva behavior too
Kaitlan Collins also knows what it's like when someone goes full diva on her, as evidenced by the televised spat between her and fellow CNN co-host Don Lemon. According to Fox News, the rumored drama between her and Lemon arose during a taping of "CNN This Morning" in which the two were discussing women's basketball player Brittney Griner returning from being imprisoned in Russia. While Lemon spoke, Collins reportedly attempted to interject multiple times only to be met by Lemon wagging his finger at her.
But the real drama erupted after the cameras stopped rolling. According to the New York Post, Lemon screamed at Collins for interrupting her while on the air. A source told the outlet that, "Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio." The source later mentioned that in the wake of the incident, "At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible." While the workplace altercation certainly sounds more like Lemon's fault than Collins's, it takes two to tango, and given Collins' executive producer suddenly resigning from her own show, we wonder if she picked up some bad habits from Lemon.