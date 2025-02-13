Karoline Leavitt & CNN's Kaitlan Collins Keep Butting Heads (& We Sense A Nasty Feud Brewing)

Karoline Leavitt has never had a good relationship with CNN, but her latest clashes with anchor Kaitlan Collins are serving up more tension than we've seen before. At just 27, Leavitt made history as the youngest person to ever become the White House press secretary, but don't expect any gold stars from Collins. The CNN journalist is far more interested in pressing hard questions to Leavitt, who always has a response, convincing or not.

Most recently, the two squared off after the White House barred an AP reporter since the outlet refused to swap out "Gulf of Mexico" for the administration's preferred "Gulf of America" to ensure worldwide uniformity. Collins asked Leavitt, "Is this setting a precedent that this White House will retaliate against reporters who don't use the language that you guys believe reporters should use?" (via X). Leavitt fired right back, defending the administration's right to refuse audience to reporters who represent things according to their facts.

And that wasn't their first heated exchange. On January 29, Collins grilled Leavitt over the administration's mass firing of 17 inspectors general, bluntly asking, "How is the administration deciding which laws to follow and which ones to ignore?" (via YouTube). But if something about these clashes rings familiar, it's because both women seem to be following a very popular playbook.

