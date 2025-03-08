Sofia Vergara's Most Inappropriate Outfits Yet

Throughout her years in the public eye, Sofia Vergara has cultivated an image of a sexy Latina with depth, thanks to her award-winning roles as well as her many lucrative endorsement deals. In 2009, she hit the big time in the U.S., when she landed the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family," which earned her both critical recognition, a bucketload of awards, and moola – she was the highest-paid woman on television for a number of years. In 2024 she found acting gold again when she was cast as cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco in the titular role in Netflix's controversial series "Griselda."

Aside from establishing herself as a Hollywood heavyweight, she's also made a name for herself as a fashion icon. She has attributed her unapologetically sexy style to her Colombian culture, with an emphasis on always looking feminine and put together. But even icons have fashion fails, and in Vergara's world, that has included some rather inappropriate outfit choices.