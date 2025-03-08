Sofia Vergara's Most Inappropriate Outfits Yet
Throughout her years in the public eye, Sofia Vergara has cultivated an image of a sexy Latina with depth, thanks to her award-winning roles as well as her many lucrative endorsement deals. In 2009, she hit the big time in the U.S., when she landed the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family," which earned her both critical recognition, a bucketload of awards, and moola – she was the highest-paid woman on television for a number of years. In 2024 she found acting gold again when she was cast as cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco in the titular role in Netflix's controversial series "Griselda."
Aside from establishing herself as a Hollywood heavyweight, she's also made a name for herself as a fashion icon. She has attributed her unapologetically sexy style to her Colombian culture, with an emphasis on always looking feminine and put together. But even icons have fashion fails, and in Vergara's world, that has included some rather inappropriate outfit choices.
Sofia Vergara's rear assets exposed
At the 2012 Primetime Emmys, Sofia Vergara was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. (The award went to her "Modern Family" co-star, Julie Bowen.) But that wasn't the big drama for Vergara that night. No, that was when her turquoise Zuhair Murad gown split at the butt. The actress was united with an emergency seamstress (yes, they have such a thing backstage), and repairs were made to the dress. This all happened just 20 minutes before she and her co-stars went on stage to collect the trophy for best comedy series.
All of this may have gone unnoticed by the general public, but overly candid Vergara tweeted images of the split, showing her butt cheeks and what appeared to be a skimpy nude thong. She also posted an image of the seamstress at work repairing the gown. Though the outfit was only deemed inappropriate for a matter of minutes, Vergara gave it longevity by posting it to social media. While the post is no longer visible, media all over the world picked up the story, meaning this inappropriate outfit lives forever.
The Jessica Rabbit fashion fail
Sofia Vergara was once again up for an award at the 2024 Emmys, this time for best drama actress for "Griselda." Unfortunately, the night was a flop for the star. She didn't win the award and she was panned for her mermaid-silhouette Dolce and Gabbana gown. Critics thought the look was inappropriate at the chest, with her cleavage practically spilling out of the red bodice. Others noted how closely she resembled animated character Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," who wore a similar bust busting dress in the 1988 film. At least we can be grateful that she avoided wearing purple gloves.
It's important to note that fashion police everywhere have criticized Vergara's re-wearing of mermaid silhouette gowns, saying that she always sticks with what's safe on the red carpet. The "America's Got Talent" judge has defended that choice, explaining that she knows what looks good on her, so why would she veer away from that? As we saw at the 2024 Emmys, even the tried-and-true mermaid silhouette was able to fail the Colombian beauty.
Too racy for dinner with friends and family
What do you wear out to dinner with friends and family? A sheer top and lacy lingerie? That's what you wear if you're Sofia Vergara. When the actress visited Paris at the end of 2024, she went out for dinner with an entourage that included her son Manolo and makeup influencer Norvina. In the photos, Vergara wore a head-to-toe latte look that included a sheer pussy-bow blouse, untied at the neck, and white lacy lingerie beneath. Aside from a negative comment about the brown shade of her outfit, her followers overwhelmingly loved the look, with one writing, "Sofia looking absolutely beautiful, hot and stunning."
Posting racy, lingerie-clad photos is nothing new for the Colombian-reared actress. Her Instagram is loaded with provocative snaps and that's in large part what her 35 million followers expect from her feed. Whether you find her outfits inappropriate or not, Sofia Vergara deserves praise for her confidence and her candid comments about her iconic looks.