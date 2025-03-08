Everything Lauren Boebert's Ex Husband Jayson Had To Say About Their Divorce
It was a love story that began when Lauren Boebert was 16 — and no, we're not talking about Kid Rock and those dating rumors. Lauren met Jayson Boebert at a fast-food restaurant when she was a teenager, and he was 21. They started a relationship that led to her giving birth at age 18 and married three months later. The two went on to have three more kids together and began to live out their happily ever after in Colorado — well, until it all went sideways.
While Lauren was a Republican U.S. representative in Congress and a loyal Donald Trump supporter, Jayson was a loyal supporter of his wife, attending political events and rallies, and pumping hands with Trump and other conservatives. While she was out campaigning, he was at home taking care of their four sons, and she was proud of him for even learning how to cook.
However, something went awry in their relationship, and after 17 years of marriage, Lauren filed for divorce from her husband in April 2023. The politician made a statement at the time of her filing, filled with the usual mention of heartbreak and requests for privacy, but the stacked incidents that occurred in the following months weren't exactly kept behind closed doors. Between legal documents, public arguments, controversies, and high-emotion reactions, there's been a lot said about the couple's divorce — with plenty coming from Jayson.
Jayson Boebert was blindsided by the divorce filing
Lauren Boebert filed divorce papers in the Colorado court system on April 25, 2023, claiming her marriage was unfixable. As reported by The Colorado Sun, she also released a statement, sharing, "I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. ... This is truly about irreconcilable differences." The papers also requested child support, and that she be the parent to make the decisions about their shared four kids.
After filing, her husband Jayson Boebert was served with the official legal request for a Dissolution of Marriage. Court documents indicated he did not take the news well, and was angry over the filing. He was reportedly consuming beer, cleaning a gun, and letting loose a string of profanities, as well as the family dogs. It turns out, he may not have actually known that Lauren had taken the legal step to end their relationship.
"I did not know what I was being served for," he told The Daily Beast in May 2023, after his reaction to the divorce papers was revealed to the public. "The divorce is sad, I did not expect this. I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my children." He also seemed to have come to terms with the divorce, saying he only wanted Lauren to be happy. "So it's what ever she wants."
He swore his allegiance to Lauren Boebert
In May 2023, two years to the month after Lauren Boebert posted a happy-family photo to her state rep Instagram account, her estranged husband Jayson Boebert confided to Westword that his marriage had been going through a rough patch for quite a while. "This has been a difficult time the last few years," he told the outlet. Lauren ran for her first public office in 2020, winning a seat in the House of Representatives serving Colorado, while Jayson worked as a consultant for an energy company. "Lauren loves to serve the people she works incredibly hard for and is extremely busy. I work very long hours as well and I take care of our boys," he said.
While there were rumors of cheating being the cause of their divorce, both spouses have confirmed there were no other parties involved in their separation, with Jayson revealing that, at that time, neither was dating other people. He also noted his kids were being well taken care of during the divorce proceedings, and that he remained close with all four of their sons. "Lauren and I are still very devoted to each other and our family."
Jayson may have been showing a little more devotion to his former wife, however, when he also confessed that he would always be in her corner. "If she ever needs anything, I will always try to give it to her," he declared.
Jayson Boebert blamed himself for the divorce
In September 2023, before Lauren and Jayson Boebert's divorce became final, the politician was spotted hanging out with a new beau, bar owner Quinn Gallagher. The two attended a Denver performance of the musical "Beetlejuice," copped a few feels of each other's personal bits, sang and laughed to the point of annoying other people, ignored a no-vaping rule, and ended up being kicked out of the theater. Lauren brushed off the incident by saying she was just enjoying the performance but took a lot of flack for her behavior.
The person who most adamantly came to her defense was none other than Jayson, who published a lengthy post on his Facebook page days later, mostly blaming himself for his soon-to-be ex-wife's actions. "I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long," he wrote. "This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for. ... Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root. The hurt I caused Lauren was not only significant but also something she carried within her, burying it deep inside."
He also shared he had been working on himself, and hoped to regain Lauren's trust again, directly addressing her in his statement. "You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love," he wrote. "I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don't deserve this."
He accused Lauren of domestic abuse, then apologized
Months after Jayson and Lauren Boebert's messy divorce became final in October 2023, the couple was involved in an incident that resulted in a police investigation. On January 6, 2024, the two met at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, and their discussion turned into an argument. Police were called with claims of domestic abuse, with Lauren reportedly being the one who threw a punch at her ex-husband, an accusation she has denied. Jayson was escorted from the restaurant by police and charged a few days later with misdemeanors for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
The next day, Jayson shared with The Daily Beast that he was the one who had initially contacted the police, and detailed that Lauren hit him in the face several times. Despite her actions, he revealed he was disappointed in his reaction. "I made a mistake. We both overreacted," he stated. "I want the best for her," he admitted. He added, "It's probably just best that I remain silent."
However, Jayson did not remain silent and went on to speak with Westword on January 9. "I should have handled it more responsibly. I mean, look how it escalated. It turned into this big deal, and honestly, it's just two people trying to figure out, you know, how to have peace with each other and how to move forward from here."
The nice-guy gloves came off
After having a public battle in January 2024 with Jayson Boebert, Lauren Boebert was cleared of all domestic abuse allegations stemming from the incident, but the legal issues between the two exes didn't end there. In February 2024, Lauren filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against Jayson, citing the restaurant fight, as well as other incidents. The order included both herself and three of her four sons.
This is when all of Jayson's previous defenses of Lauren, his open admiration for her, and his continued vow of love came to a screeching halt. Talking to Westword just days after the order went into effect, he revealed that his ex-wife had gone too far. "I feel what is happening is cruel and unfair," he expressed. "It is a prison sentence to keep me from my family." He also called Lauren out on her motivations behind the restraining order, saying she was using it to further her political career. In December 2023, she announced she was switching congressional districts for her next election. While she claimed it was for a fresh start after a rough year that included her divorce, many pointed to the fact she had only narrowly won her previous election, and was making up excuses to switch to a new district that would allow her to win more easily — Jayson included.
"One of the reasons Lauren and I had argued on the night of January 6 was because of the move to the [new district], and her never seeing the boys," he told Westword. "It is frustrating that over the last four years, she has not participated as being a mother or a member of our family, and now her move would separate the boys from her more."