Everything Lauren Boebert's Ex Husband Jayson Had To Say About Their Divorce

It was a love story that began when Lauren Boebert was 16 — and no, we're not talking about Kid Rock and those dating rumors. Lauren met Jayson Boebert at a fast-food restaurant when she was a teenager, and he was 21. They started a relationship that led to her giving birth at age 18 and married three months later. The two went on to have three more kids together and began to live out their happily ever after in Colorado — well, until it all went sideways.

While Lauren was a Republican U.S. representative in Congress and a loyal Donald Trump supporter, Jayson was a loyal supporter of his wife, attending political events and rallies, and pumping hands with Trump and other conservatives. While she was out campaigning, he was at home taking care of their four sons, and she was proud of him for even learning how to cook.

However, something went awry in their relationship, and after 17 years of marriage, Lauren filed for divorce from her husband in April 2023. The politician made a statement at the time of her filing, filled with the usual mention of heartbreak and requests for privacy, but the stacked incidents that occurred in the following months weren't exactly kept behind closed doors. Between legal documents, public arguments, controversies, and high-emotion reactions, there's been a lot said about the couple's divorce — with plenty coming from Jayson.

