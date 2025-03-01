What We Know About Fox Business Anchor Liz Claman's Rumored Divorce From Husband Jeff Kepnes
Astute viewers of "The Claman Countdown" on Fox Business noticed something was off with host Liz Claman for a while — she had ditched wearing her wedding ring on air. This started a general rumbling about one of Fox News hosts and their real-life partners, with many fans concerned about the state of Claman's marriage to Jeff Kepnes. According to Page Six, friends close to the couple admitted that Claman and Kepnes had been distant from each other for quite some time. Claman and Kepnes — who had been together for 24 years and share two children — had apparently "quietly separated in 2023," according to a source. This source also claims that the divorce is amicable, but there are still some glaring red flags that could have led up to it.
For starters, Claman is an anchor on Fox Business, and Kepnes is a managing editor at MSNBC — two competing networks. Claman is referred to as "the CEO whisperer" and often interacts with power players like Warren Buffet and Bill Gates, whereas Kepnes' job is not as flattering. One of the shows Kepnes is in charge of is "Morning Joe," which is hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Considering all the times the "Morning Joe" hosts have found themselves in hot water, the strain of Kepnes having to clean up after them could have easily seeped into his marriage. As much as the couple tried to keep the divorce quiet, there's a decent chance that their clashing networks and the current political climate could have ushered in their split.
Competing networks could be behind Claman and Kepnes' split
Liz Claman wasn't always an anchor for Fox Business; in fact, both she and ex-husband Jeff Kepnes got their start working together at a much smaller enterprise. According to People, the two met at Boston's local news WHDH television channel and eventually walked down the aisle together in 1999. At first, the duo seemed fairly aligned in both goals and networks, with Claman initially working at CNBC before switching over to Fox in 2007. After snagging her namesake show in 2008, Claman has done quite well in keeping her ratings above board.
Kepnes, however, has recently found himself at a network that is struggling while Claman's soars. After starting at MSNBC before becoming a senior producer at CNN, Kepnes returned to MSNBC again in 2017. As much as he certainly has his hands full steering the ship of "Morning Joe," it seems all of MSNBC is in the midst of a shakeup. According to the New York Post, MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler is overhauling several primetime slots and anchor chairs in an attempt to claw back some ratings. Kepnes' job might be in danger since "Morning Joe" has seen a major drop in viewership in the wake of Donald Trump ascending to his second presidential term.
It seems like the real-life scandals of Fox News anchors are continuing to keep viewers interested, especially now that more Trump figureheads have joined the network. "My View with Lara Trump," is raking in more viewers than much of MSNBC, spelling trouble for more than just Kepnes. Hopefully, Claman and Kepnes can continue to co-parent and keep things civil, even as their parent networks turn up the heat on their rivalry.