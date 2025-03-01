What We Know About Fox Business Anchor Liz Claman's Rumored Divorce From Husband Jeff Kepnes

Astute viewers of "The Claman Countdown" on Fox Business noticed something was off with host Liz Claman for a while — she had ditched wearing her wedding ring on air. This started a general rumbling about one of Fox News hosts and their real-life partners, with many fans concerned about the state of Claman's marriage to Jeff Kepnes. According to Page Six, friends close to the couple admitted that Claman and Kepnes had been distant from each other for quite some time. Claman and Kepnes — who had been together for 24 years and share two children — had apparently "quietly separated in 2023," according to a source. This source also claims that the divorce is amicable, but there are still some glaring red flags that could have led up to it.

For starters, Claman is an anchor on Fox Business, and Kepnes is a managing editor at MSNBC — two competing networks. Claman is referred to as "the CEO whisperer" and often interacts with power players like Warren Buffet and Bill Gates, whereas Kepnes' job is not as flattering. One of the shows Kepnes is in charge of is "Morning Joe," which is hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Considering all the times the "Morning Joe" hosts have found themselves in hot water, the strain of Kepnes having to clean up after them could have easily seeped into his marriage. As much as the couple tried to keep the divorce quiet, there's a decent chance that their clashing networks and the current political climate could have ushered in their split.

