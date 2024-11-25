5 Times The Hosts Of Morning Joe Found Themselves In Hot Water

Fans of the MSNBC show "Morning Joe" were shocked by the news of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's pilgrimage to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Largo two weeks after he won the 2024 presidential election. The controversial visit landed the hosts in hot water with their steadfastly anti-Trump viewers, who made their feelings clear by tuning out in droves and jumping ship. According to Variety, Nielsen figures showed a mid-week audience decline of 15%, with a 41% drop in the coveted 25-54 demo. And Brzezinski's attempt at damage control did little to end the exodus. "It's my job to interview and talk to people I disagree with, feel threatened by or who have hurt my feelings in some way," she explained in a "The Daily Beast Podcast" appearance on November 18.

Advertisement

With Comcast's plans to offload MSNBC and other cable assets, Scarborough and Brzezinski's ratings plummet couldn't have occurred at a worse time. Elon Musk revealed interest in the idea of purchasing the network; given Musk and Trump's boys' nights out, combined with the "Game of Thrones"-worthy employee blood bath that occurred when Musk officially took ownership of X (formerly Twitter), the future doesn't look bright for Scarborough and Brzezinski.

Meanwhile, the "Morning Joe" and Trump controversy isn't the first — but given the plunging ratings and Musk factor, it could be the last — time its hosts have landed in hot water. From explosive F-bomb drops to a Florida Christmas foray to an attempted affair cover-up, we're checking out some of Scarborough and Brzezinski's contretemps and controversies.

Advertisement