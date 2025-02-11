The Real-Life Partners Of Fox News Hosts

Greg Gutfeld and his wife, Elena Moussa, go way back. The TV host and Moussa, who's originally from Russia, met in the mid-2000s thanks to a work obligation. Both were employed by Maxim at the time, and they had to go to Portugal for a meeting. "I met her and I go, 'Oh, that's my wife.' I just knew it," Gutfeld said on an episode of "Club Random Podcast." "I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her, and then the last night that I was there... I go, 'You're the most beautiful woman I've ever seen,' and she just said, '...I'd expect something better from Greg Gutfeld,'" Gutfeld shared. The two spent time together that evening, and months later they got married.

Advertisement

For the next couple of decades, Moussa and Gutfeld kept the details of their relationship rather private. But in late 2024, the two shocked everyone by announcing that Moussa had given birth to their first child together. Gutfeld took some time away from Fox News around the time of his child's birth, and he shared the announcement via Dana Perino on an episode of "The Five." "It is with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs. She has Elena's beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs," Perino said, posing as Gutfeld for a moment.