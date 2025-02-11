The Real-Life Partners Of Fox News Hosts
Fox News has been home to some of the most polarizing personalities in network television history. For years, the network hosted Glenn Beck. It was the longtime station where viewers could find Tucker Carlson. It even had Megyn Kelly on its roster for a while. And, for better or worse, with the controversy has also come significant fame for many of Fox News' hosts. Greg Gutfeld hosts one of the highest-rated nighttime programs, and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham hold their own among their time slot competitors. Two of Donald Trump's sons were at Jesse Watters' wedding. To regular viewers, the Fox News hosts are just as big of celebrities as the people they report on.
The newscasters themselves, however, might say that they are regular people with normal lives. When they're done interviewing politicians and commenting on the state of the world, the Fox News hosts go home to their kids and partners, most of whom are also regular people. Take a closer look at the real-life partners of some of the most well-known Fox News hosts.
Greg Gutfeld is married to a woman from Russia
Greg Gutfeld and his wife, Elena Moussa, go way back. The TV host and Moussa, who's originally from Russia, met in the mid-2000s thanks to a work obligation. Both were employed by Maxim at the time, and they had to go to Portugal for a meeting. "I met her and I go, 'Oh, that's my wife.' I just knew it," Gutfeld said on an episode of "Club Random Podcast." "I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her, and then the last night that I was there... I go, 'You're the most beautiful woman I've ever seen,' and she just said, '...I'd expect something better from Greg Gutfeld,'" Gutfeld shared. The two spent time together that evening, and months later they got married.
For the next couple of decades, Moussa and Gutfeld kept the details of their relationship rather private. But in late 2024, the two shocked everyone by announcing that Moussa had given birth to their first child together. Gutfeld took some time away from Fox News around the time of his child's birth, and he shared the announcement via Dana Perino on an episode of "The Five." "It is with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs. She has Elena's beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs," Perino said, posing as Gutfeld for a moment.
Jesse Watters and his wife had a scandalous start to their relationship
Jesse Watters has been a presence on Fox News for decades. He moved from guest appearances to regular gigs on the network, and he's been the host of his own show, "Jesse Watters Primetime," since 2022. For much of his time on Fox News, the host was married to Noelle Watters, with whom he shares two children. However, in 2018, Noelle filed for divorce from Jesse as she discovered that he had been having an affair with a producer on his show who was over a decade his junior.
Fox News viewers would soon learn that the woman Jesse was having an affair with was his now-wife, Emma Watters. In 2019, just months after his divorce was finalized, Jesse proposed to Emma, and just months later the two were married. The couple began growing their family shortly after their wedding, and they have since welcomed two children together. In the years since they got married, we've learned more about Jesse and his and his wife Emma's messy relationship timeline. For example, in 2022, Jesse shared on an episode of "The Five," as reported by The Independent, that, in an effort to court Emma, he deflated the tires of her car so she would need a ride. "She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car," Jesse shared, detailing a moment that happened while he was still married to his first wife, Noelle.
Shannon Bream's husband survived a brain tumor
Shannon Bream has experienced plenty of tragedy with her husband. One of the most intense trials they had to overcome came before they were even married. When she and her husband, Sheldon Bream, were engaged, the two learned some harrowing news: Sheldon had a brain tumor. Shannon was just 24 years old at the time, finishing up law school and planning to get married. The tumor in Sheldon's brain was the size of a golf ball, and he had to undergo surgery to treat it. "It just kind of threw our whole world into a tailspin," Shannon said in an interview for Fox News.
While the surgery was successful (doctors removed Sheldon's tumor, which was benign) it left Sheldon with some facial paralysis and a difficult road ahead. "We went on about our lives and he would be honest to tell you he was really going through a depression. It was tough recovery," Shannon said of her husband. Sheldon improved, though, and one day, while eating at Pizza Hut, the news anchor noticed that the corner of her husband's mouth moved, giving them both hope that he would regain total control of his muscles. "From there, he slowly began to recover. And it still took a while. But thank God he's good. No more return of that," Shannon said of that day at the restaurant. After that scare, Shannon and Sheldon eventually got married, and the two celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary at the end of 2024.
Dana Perino met her English husband on a plane
The stunning Dana Perino and her husband, Peter McMahon, had a meet-cute that most people only experience in books or movies. In 1997, the two each boarded a flight from Denver to Chicago. McMahon spotted Perino and hoped he'd be seated next to her. Just as McMahon hoped, he and Perino did sit next to each other for the duration of their flight, and they chatted the entire time. While Perino wasn't searching for a relationship at the time, she was interested in McMahon. "Oh, he's cute, and he's not wearing a wedding ring, and he has a British accent," Perino thought," as she told Yahoo!
At the end of the flight, Perino gave McMahon her contact information, hoping she'd get a message. Ten days later, McMahon sent Perino an email. "I spent those 10 days unable to eat or sleep or even read. And I logged onto my computer, and I got his email then," Perino said. From there, the couple began a long-distance relationship with Perino in Washington, D.C. and McMahon in the United Kingdom. Nearly a year later, McMahon proposed to Perino, but she was reluctant to answer for a short period of time. Then, exactly a year after they met, Perino responded to McMahon's proposal in an unconventional way. "Dana gave me a letter and the letter told me how much she loved me, how much she had enjoyed her time in the U.K., how much she enjoyed being with me. And then at the end she said, 'Yes, I will marry you,'" McMahon said. The couple wed in 1998, and they celebrated their 26th anniversary in 2024.
Bret Baier and his wife have been together for decades
Bret Baier and his wife, Amy Baier, are both career-oriented, and their dedication to work nearly kept them from starting a relationship. In the early 2000s, a couple of mutual friends told Bret and Amy that they should meet as they might make a good match. Both were hesitant to meet as they lived in different cities and were focused on their careers. However, Bret asked Amy to go to a Rolling Stones concert with him in Washington, D.C., and the invitation proved to be a good decision for them both. "I had zero expectations, but I got back on the plane thinking I'd met someone very special. And when Bret dropped me off at the airport, he told his best friend, 'I am going to marry her,'" Amy told Naples Illustrated of their date.
The two dated long distance for a couple of years before getting married, and now the duo split their time between Washington, D.C. and Florida. And work is still very much an important part of their lives. While Bret works for Fox News, Amy devotes her time to a variety of charitable organizations, with a particular interest in health-related causes. Additionally, Amy has great respect for her husband's work ethic. "He never stops. He doesn't just do his 6 p.m. show; he does other people's shows. He is really gifted, you see it," she said of Bret.
Kat Timpf feels safe with her husband
It took Kat Timpf some time to find happiness. The Fox News host got married in 2021 to Cameron Frisca, and their relationship has brought Timpf emotional security. "Knowing that I have his support and love, I am more fully myself and I am myself more confidently than I ever thought I could be," Timpf told People after her wedding. "I feel so safe, but I'm also shocked to find that the safety isn't boring. I am having the time of my life with him," she said. The duo were surrounded by plenty of Fox friends at their wedding, including Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who officiated the wedding.
Timpf generally keeps the details of her relationship to herself, but in 2024 she had to share one tidbit: She and Frisca were expecting their first child. Timpf opened up in an essay for Fox News about the conflicting emotions she was feeling during her pregnancy. The television personality was struggling a bit with experiencing pregnancy without her mother. She was, however, grateful to have a supportive partner in pregnancy, especially after having had an abusive relationship, which she touched on briefly in her essay. "I'm lucky to be able to do this, and to do it as part of a relationship that has given me the kind of happiness, security, and peace I once doubted could have ever been possible for me," Timpf said of becoming a mother.
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt started a relationship with each other
Fox News has led multiple anchors to their future spouse, including Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt. Hannity and Earhardt, both of whom have been staples at the network for years, were both married to other people when they met. Earhardt's ex-husband Will Proctor filed for divorce in 2018, and Hannity and his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, confirmed in 2020 that they had divorced in 2019 and had separated years before that. About a week after Hannity's announcement, rumors surfaced that he and Earhardt were in a relationship, and that they had taken their relationship public at Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet's wedding. "Hannity emerged from the chopper with [Fox & Friends host] Ainsley Earhardt, and they made this grand entrance together. People were like, Wow, okay," a Fox executive told Vanity Fair.
Hannity and Earhardt declined to confirm their relationship to the media, but they continued dating long-distance for years, with Hannity based in Florida and Earhardt in New York. At the end of 2024, however, the two television hosts announced that they had gotten engaged. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the two said in a statement to Fox News. The duo assured the network that they would maintain their living arrangement in order to continue their work on their respective programs, and they said that both of their aforementioned exes were supportive of their impending marriage.
Harris Faulkner's husband also had a career in TV
If Harris Faulkner is searching for some career advice, she can turn to her husband. Faulkner met Tony Berlin decades ago while he was working in broadcasting, too. The two had a mutual interest and decided to meet for the first time at a birthday party, but Berlin arrived with a date. The relationship didn't last too long, though, and soon enough Berlin was actively trying to pursue Faulkner. The Fox host was only interested in friendship with Berlin after showing up to the party with a date, though, and it was six months before Faulkner agreed to a date. "I like to say that May 10, 2001 was the last first date I ever had," Faulkner told IN Kansas City. "He got out of the friend lane, and we dated for a year, and in August of the next year he proposed, on Lake Superior, in Duluth, on the warmest day that summer," she said.
Berlin eventually got out of television and, of course, Faulkner remained. Now, their careers aren't the only differences the two have. For example, Faulkner and Berlin, who share two adorable kids, are in an interfaith marriage. While Faulkner is Christian, Berlin is Jewish. However, as Faulkner has shared, the family navigates their differences in faith well. "We share every meal. We share a prayer. There are things that are commonalities between us with our faith that extend far beyond any sort of divisions," Faulkner told the Washington Times.
Kayleigh McEnany's husband played professional baseball
Former Donald Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and her husband have both made it to the top of their respective careers. While McEnany was working as a political strategist and eventually the White House press secretary during Trump's first term, her husband, Sean Gilmartin, was playing professional baseball. Gilmartin spent his career with the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Tampa Bay Rays. The pitcher's career was in flux after the 2020 season, and he officially retired during the 2021-2022 off-season. Gilmartin had plenty to keep him occupied in retirement, though. At the end of 2022, McEnany gave birth to the couple's second child, a boy named Nash.
Gilmartin also stays occupied supporting his wife. After her time as press secretary ended, McEnany joined Fox News as a host, and she's been a staple at the network since. McEnany is also a published author, and after one of her books was published, Gilmartin took to Instagram to show his praise. "I could not be more proud of this beautiful courageous woman. Not sure when she had tmie [sic] to write it between being a mom and co-hosting her show," Gilmartin wrote.
Katie Pavlich's husband has a strong military connection
Katie Pavlich has been very open about her support of the military. The Fox News host's grandfather fought in World War II, and it's something she's incredibly proud of. "Although I sadly never had the chance to meet Grandpa Pavlich, I've still learned so much from the example he set throughout his life: toughness, grit, determination, resolve," Pavlich said in an interview with Dana Perino for Fox News.
Pavlich's husband, Gavy Friedson, has military connections in his family, too. In 2023, Pavlich shared on Instagram that her husband's grandfather also served in WWII, and he was one of the soldiers who helped free those who were imprisoned at Dachau concentration camp. Pavlich and Friedson visited Normandy, France and saw various war memorials. "What a meaningful and fulfilling adventure. Blessed to have been able to do it together," Pavlich said of their trip. The couple spend time participating in other activities, too, like traveling and visiting each other at work, and the TV host has advice for others looking for a successful marriage. "Marry someone secure with themselves and always operate from a place of kindness," Pavlich said in her Fox News interview.