The Stunning Transformation Of Parker Posey

While Parker Posey clearly had acting talent and good comedic timing as a child, she was also very graceful and excelled in her ballet classes. She began pursuing dance around the age of 9, and one of her instructors took notice of her ability. "He was like, 'She has talent. She has charisma!'" Posey shared with The New Yorker. Posey was at ease onstage when it came to performing her ballet routines but wasn't as comfortable when it came to tap dancing. "I made sure I was always on the end, close to the wings, so I could tap myself offstage," she said.

Advertisement

When Posey was 12, she got the opportunity to attend a summer ballet program at the North Carolina School of the Arts, but when she later auditioned to become a student at the school, she didn't make the cut. Her father, knowing she would be devastated, asked the dean how he could break it to his daughter that she didn't get in. "He said, 'Tell her she's an actress. She almost got in on her personality alone,'" Posey shared. This advice led Posey to the prolific career she would go on to have, and she seemed to understand why she hadn't aced the audition. "I was a big ham and would also not do things I didn't feel like doing," she admitted.