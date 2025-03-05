The Stunning Transformation Of Parker Posey
Parker Posey is a unique actor who can steal a scene with the smallest gesture or facial expression. Her signature humor is impressive, as is her resume, which ranges from arthouse flicks to cult classics to blockbuster hits. Posey was born into a working-class Southern Catholic family, and she loved watching old movies and imitating what she saw on-screen. She showed signs that she was a natural performer early in her childhood and originally set out to become a professional dancer. A fateful audition instead pulled her in the direction of acting, and it's lucky for fans that it happened that way.
Parker Posey studied acting in college but dropped out when she landed her first paying gig on a popular soap opera. From there, she became a darling of the indie film circuit and then made her way into more mainstream films and TV series. In 2025, Posey starred in Season 3 of "The White Lotus," as Victoria Ratliff, a role that delighted her longtime fans and likely garnered her a new following as well. Her career has spanned decades and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Parker Posey.
Parker Posey was inspired to perform by the characters in her family
Parker Posey was born in Baltimore in 1968 and raised in Monroe, Louisiana, and Laurel, Mississippi. Her mother was a culinary instructor and her father was a car salesman who starred in his own local commercials. "He is so funny, my dad ... he's an actor in a way," Posey explained during an appearance on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 1997. Posey's grandmother was theatrical as well, and Posey loved spending time with her. "She would put on her lashes and high-heeled boots every single day just to play bridge or stay at home and watch 'All That Jazz' with me," the actor shared with Vogue.
Perhaps because she was influenced by the characters in her family, Posey seemed to be a natural when it came to performing. At the age of 8, Posey put on a play during summer camp, a production that featured her as Goldilocks, which she played as '70s TV detective Kojak. She even worked into the play Kojak's famous catchphrase, "Who loves ya, baby?" which brought the house down. "My parents laughed so hard they cried, and that really upset me," she said. "All I remember thinking was, 'This isn't funny, I'm supposed to be a detective. I'm Kojak, dammit.'"
She wanted to be a ballerina before she started acting
While Parker Posey clearly had acting talent and good comedic timing as a child, she was also very graceful and excelled in her ballet classes. She began pursuing dance around the age of 9, and one of her instructors took notice of her ability. "He was like, 'She has talent. She has charisma!'" Posey shared with The New Yorker. Posey was at ease onstage when it came to performing her ballet routines but wasn't as comfortable when it came to tap dancing. "I made sure I was always on the end, close to the wings, so I could tap myself offstage," she said.
When Posey was 12, she got the opportunity to attend a summer ballet program at the North Carolina School of the Arts, but when she later auditioned to become a student at the school, she didn't make the cut. Her father, knowing she would be devastated, asked the dean how he could break it to his daughter that she didn't get in. "He said, 'Tell her she's an actress. She almost got in on her personality alone,'" Posey shared. This advice led Posey to the prolific career she would go on to have, and she seemed to understand why she hadn't aced the audition. "I was a big ham and would also not do things I didn't feel like doing," she admitted.
Parker Posey got her start on a popular soap opera
After graduating from high school, Parker Posey went on to study drama at SUNY Purchase, acting in plays and eventually landing an agent. Posey was just three weeks away from graduation when she dropped out of school because she'd gotten a gig on the popular soap opera "As the World Turns." It was her first big role, and she'd only auditioned because she really wanted to be in New York City. "I had no idea that I would actually get the job," Posey shared with Index.
Posey played Tess Shelby on the show from 1991 until 1992, and while it was her first foray into TV, it was no walk in the park. "It's the hardest work I've ever done in my life," she revealed. "It's melodrama. It's a different style of acting ... normal people don't act that way." But her plan to take on the job so she could live in the city paid off, and she found she was able to practice her craft in other mediums aside from daytime TV. "You could really be in the mix in New York at that time," Posey told Vogue. "I could do the soap opera during the day and theater at night."
Filming Dazed and Confused was one of her favorite experiences
One of Parker Posey's most memorable early roles was in the 1993 film "Dazed and Confused," directed by Richard Linklater. Posey played Darla, a popular senior who delighted in hazing incoming freshmen, and she loved every minute of the filming experience. "Dazed and Confused" featured a super-talented ensemble cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Jason London, and Joey Lauren Adams, among others. According to Posey, the actors all got along, which made for a great collaboration. "It just felt like a kinship there," she shared with The Wrap. "There weren't a lot of egos."
Posey was also inspired by music when filming the movie, which is set in 1976, and Linklater made mixtapes for the cast to help create the mood of the era. "You get to the soul of something a lot more easily when there's music," Posey said. "It was so independent, so free." The cast members all stayed in the same hotel while filming in Austin, Texas, which created a bonding experience akin to summer camp. "It's that kind of intimacy, and I think that's one of the things that makes 'Dazed' such a classic," she said.
Her first starring role became a cult classic
Parker Posey made a big impression in "Dazed and Confused," and several years later (in 1995) she landed her first starring role in the indie cult classic "Party Girl." In the film, Posey plays Mary, a fashion-forward NYC party girl who takes a job as a librarian to repay her godmother for bailing her out of jail.
The film was a hit with critics when it was released and has become beloved over the years in part because it captures the essence of a very specific time in the '90s. Posey has expressed her own nostalgia for the era, telling Little White Lies, "In the '90s, I remember running outside and going to the deli in my slippers and a slip ... It was flirty and madcap."
Another aspect of "Party Girl" that makes it stand out is the fashion, bold bright colors, platform heels, and a mix of vintage and designer items. Due to the film's low budget, Posey brought in some of her own clothes, and designers like Todd Oldham lent some pieces as well. "The costuming was a real collaboration and it was really, really fun," the actor explained. "We had a lot of favors on that movie, and people wanted to support New York in that way."
Parker Posey broke into the mainstream with her role in You've Got Mail
Throughout the '90s, Parker Posey established herself as an indie film darling, starring in movies like "The Daytrippers," "The House of Yes," "Clockwatchers," and "Henry Fool." Her success in arthouse films was not a calculated career move, however, because Posey did audition for some blockbuster hits.
She was up for the starring role in "Speed," but the filmmakers were not impressed by her offbeat sense of humor. She recalled using a paper plate as a steering wheel, telling Vogue, "Keanu [Reeves] laughed but the director didn't." She was later cast in "Sleepless in Seattle" but her part was cut, something that director Nora Ephron made sure Posey didn't take to heart. "She told me I was a 'gifted comedienne,' which I'd never been called before," Posey shared.
In 1998, Posey was cast by Ephron in the beloved mainstream hit "You've Got Mail," playing the self-absorbed girlfriend of Tom Hanks' character. Finally getting to work with Ephron inspired Posey and made her want to step up her game. "She didn't have a lot to say, which is why everyone really wanted to please her and try to make her laugh," she told Vogue.
She got real braces for her role in Best in Show
Many of Parker Posey's fans know and love her for her appearances in the Christopher Guest films "Waiting for Guffman," "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind," and others. Posey shined in those movies as part of ensemble casts that included comedy icons like Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Fred Willard, and "The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge.
In "Best in Show," Posey and Michael Hitchcock play an uptight yuppie married couple, Meg and Hamilton Swan, who love leafing through L.L. Bean catalogs and are constantly stressed out over their pet Weimaraner. When Guest, whose films are mostly improvised, proposed that the Swans have braces, Posey was immediately on board. "I went, 'Oh, we're there, we're there,'" she shared during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."
Hitchcock opted to use a retainer, but it gave him a lisp, so Posey decided to go for the real thing. "I thought it would be fun to get braces," she said. Aside from the film and Posey's role being memorably hilarious, the braces came with another perk. "I actually kind of needed them," the actor told Seth Meyers, explaining that she'd had a bit of a crooked tooth beforehand.
Parker Posey was genuinely scared while filming Scream 3
By 2000, Parker Posey was an established actor, highly regarded for her indie film work and slowly making a name for herself among mainstream audiences as well. She was grateful to get the role of Jennifer Jolie in "Scream 3," explaining to TooFab, "I'd been out of the country for over a year and landed in Hollywood to hopefully get a paying job — and I did."
Posey loved working with the film's iconic director, Wes Craven, and he appreciated how much humor she brought to her role. But he wanted to make sure that when it came time for Jennifer Jolie's death scene, Posey would play it as though she was truly afraid. Posey assured him she would, and it turned out she was genuinely frightened during filming. "I was indeed scared. I didn't want to die. I was relieved it ended quickly, with just two takes," Posey revealed. She added that while her emotions were real, she did feel safe while shooting the scene. "Our stunt guy, behind the mask, was supportive and sensitive to my fear," she explained.
She got to live out a childhood dream when she starred in the Lost in Space reboot
Throughout the 2000s, Parker Posey worked steadily, appearing in films such as "Josie and the Pussycats" and "Spring Breakdown" as well as TV series like "Louie" and "Granite Flats." In 2018, Posey was offered a role that was a childhood dream come true, playing Dr. Smith in the Netflix reboot of the iconic series "Lost in Space."
As a kid, Posey had been a huge fan of the show, getting up early to watch it on weekends. "As a 5- and 6-year-old, I woke up before the sun would come up on Sundays and I would wait [for Lost in Space]," she shared with Gizmodo. Posey was also a huge fan of Jonathan Harris who originated the role of Dr. Smith, and she was floored when the show's producer gifted her with an ascot that belonged to the actor.
While Posey was a die-hard fan of the original series, she did put her own spin on her character, infusing the role with her signature brand of humor. "I'm being as real as I can, but I can't help but be funny," she explained, adding, "I just want scenes with a robot."
Parker Posey had a trick for getting into character as Freda Black in The Staircase
After her star turn in the series reboot of "Lost in Space," it seemed Parker Posey had found her groove on the small screen. She appeared in episodes of "High Fidelity," "Search Party," and "Tales of the Walking Dead" and shined in each of her roles. In 2022, Posey got the opportunity to portray prosecutor Freda Black in the HBO Max series "The Staircase," based on the documentary of the same name.
Black was a native of North Carolina, and as a Southern girl herself, Posey was able to re-create her theatrical drawl. But it took some practice to get it exactly right, and the actor had a trick that helped her get into character. "What would bring me into her voice was: 'gay military men,'" Posey shared with Variety.
Because Freda Black was a real person (who sadly passed away in 2018), Posey felt a responsibility to play her with empathy and not an element of camp, despite Black's big personality. "She was very confident in court, but in her own life she had no self-esteem and not a solid sense of self, which I can relate to," Posey told The Wrap. "I just felt like it was an honor."
She made her return to the big screen in 2023's Beau Is Afraid
In 2023, Parker Posey made a triumphant return to the big screen in the film "Beau Is Afraid." It wasn't so much that Hollywood hadn't been calling as it was that Posey was discerning when it came to the roles she chose. "I mainly get offered things I pass on," she told W.
But when she read the script for "Beau Is Afraid," which was directed by Ari Aster and starred the very successful Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, Posey was impressed. "I was like, 'This is just as good as Kafka, just as good as Chekhov, this is a real writer with a real voice,'" she said, adding, "I had to do it."
Posey and Phoenix had worked together before on the 2015 film "Irrational Man," but when she showed up on the set of "Beau Is Afraid," she didn't recognize him due to how much he had transformed his appearance for the part. "When I saw him for the first time ... I thought he was, like, a worker on set," Posey admitted on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."
Parker Posey loved playing a Southerner again in The White Lotus
In 2025, Parker Posey thrilled audiences when she starred in the third season of the hit HBO series "The White Lotus," alongside a cast that may look familiar to many viewers. Posey played Victoria Ratliff, a Southern mom of three, and her portrayal stole the show. While she had her own Southern roots to draw from, she also had a specific vibe she was going for. "I wanted to bring, like, a snotty affect," the actor told Variety.
While the show is packed with mystery and dark elements, Posey had a great time with her character and thoroughly enjoyed playing a Southern woman again. "It was so fun to play," she said. "I was so happy to bring that Tennessee Williams kind of drama." The actor also seemed to love the setting of the series' third season, and she moved to Koh Samui, Thailand, for six months during filming, unlike many of her castmates who flew back and forth to work on other projects.
Posey's breakout performance in "The White Lotus" seemed to come in part from her excitement about the project itself. "I read all the script in one sitting, and I was so adrenalized," she told The New York Times.
Her dance background came in handy for a 2025 Gap campaign
Fresh off her starring role in "The White Lotus" Season 3, Parker Posey teamed up with Gap for a fun and lively ad campaign in which her dance training was on full display. The ad featured her dancing alone in an elevator and then with a larger group of people wearing the brand's signature denim. The spot, which featured the song "Mama's Eyes" by METTE, was special for Posey. As she told People, "It meant a lot for me because these things really do come out of the blue in an actor's life, and I was really happy about it."
For Posey to be performing in an ad for an iconic clothing brand felt like a return to her roots. She recalled dancing in front of the TV as a child and also her appreciation for fashion throughout the years. "I can be comfortable here and I can feel at home in these clothes," she said. "And then if I'm going to dress up, I'll really dress up." Posey's fans know that's true because she always understands the assignment.