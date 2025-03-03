Why Did Harrison Ford Skip The 2025 Oscars? Fans Are Concerned About His Health

The Oscars: the biggest awards ceremony of the year is upon us, but Harrison Ford won't be there. Everyone's favorite scoundrel from "Star Wars" has had a decades-long career, which is why Ford's net worth is so high. But despite all his Hollywood success, he's still human. He was set to be a presenter at the 2025 Oscars; however, he backed out after he was diagnosed with shingles, according to an Entertainment Weekly report. Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. When you have shingles, your body can break out in painful rashes. So we don't blame Ford; we'd be skipping a fancy awards ceremony, too!

Advertisement

Ford has had on-set injuries in the past, like when he broke his leg while shooting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." But this situation seems to be more a case of bad timing. If you had chickenpox when you were young, the virus can resurface again when you're older and cause shingles. Ford is 82 years old.