Why Did Harrison Ford Skip The 2025 Oscars? Fans Are Concerned About His Health
The Oscars: the biggest awards ceremony of the year is upon us, but Harrison Ford won't be there. Everyone's favorite scoundrel from "Star Wars" has had a decades-long career, which is why Ford's net worth is so high. But despite all his Hollywood success, he's still human. He was set to be a presenter at the 2025 Oscars; however, he backed out after he was diagnosed with shingles, according to an Entertainment Weekly report. Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. When you have shingles, your body can break out in painful rashes. So we don't blame Ford; we'd be skipping a fancy awards ceremony, too!
Ford has had on-set injuries in the past, like when he broke his leg while shooting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." But this situation seems to be more a case of bad timing. If you had chickenpox when you were young, the virus can resurface again when you're older and cause shingles. Ford is 82 years old.
Fans are hoping Harrison Ford has a quick recovery from what can be a painful disease
Once Harrison Ford's absence from the Oscars was confirmed, fans on social media shared their well wishes for the popular actor. A number of people commented about their first-hand experience with shingles. "This is one of the most painful things that can happen to you as a human being. ... I just hope Harrison Ford recovers soon," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It's not exactly clear which award Ford was going to be presenting, but not long after his absence was confirmed, Mark Hamill was announced as a presenter. Hamill, of course, co-starred with Ford in the "Star Wars" movies. The assumption by some is that Hamill is taking Ford's place.
While some might think that Ford's age would mean he's set for a well-earned retirement, he's still working on a lot of projects. Ford is in the Marvel movie "Captain America: Brave New World," playing the Red Hulk; he plays Jacob Dutton in "1923" on Paramount+, a prequel to the popular show "Yellowstone;" and he also plays Dr. Paul Rhodes on "Shrinking" for Apple TV+. Here's hoping for a quick recovery for Ford!