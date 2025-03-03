Whoopi Goldberg's Attempt To Flaunt Her Slim New Figure At Oscars 2025 Totally Backfires

Whoopi Goldberg debuted her stunning weight loss transformation at the 2025 Oscars. The change comes after losing the weight of "almost two people," as she described on "The View" from March 2024, but her styling at the Oscars didn't do her new figure any justice.

The TV personality decided to opt for an ill-fitting ball gown that takes your eyes to all the wrong places. Her chest and shoulders are wrapped and lifted, not unlike the shoulder pads football players wore at the Super Bowl a few weeks ago. At the waist, you can see that the gown is taken in an attempt to show some of her figure, before immediately popping back out at the waist, all the way to the floor.

To make matters worse, you don't even realize the odd shaping of the dress because of the distracting blue-silver metallic material. It straight up looks like she just came from the mechanic. Losing weight can make styling difficult as one is not used to their new figure, and it's obvious Goldberg still needs some lessons. But hey, at least the dress had pockets!

