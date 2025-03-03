Whoopi Goldberg's Attempt To Flaunt Her Slim New Figure At Oscars 2025 Totally Backfires
Whoopi Goldberg debuted her stunning weight loss transformation at the 2025 Oscars. The change comes after losing the weight of "almost two people," as she described on "The View" from March 2024, but her styling at the Oscars didn't do her new figure any justice.
The TV personality decided to opt for an ill-fitting ball gown that takes your eyes to all the wrong places. Her chest and shoulders are wrapped and lifted, not unlike the shoulder pads football players wore at the Super Bowl a few weeks ago. At the waist, you can see that the gown is taken in an attempt to show some of her figure, before immediately popping back out at the waist, all the way to the floor.
To make matters worse, you don't even realize the odd shaping of the dress because of the distracting blue-silver metallic material. It straight up looks like she just came from the mechanic. Losing weight can make styling difficult as one is not used to their new figure, and it's obvious Goldberg still needs some lessons. But hey, at least the dress had pockets!
Whoopi Goldberg had some help when it came to dropping the weight
Whoopi Goldberg has been candid about her rapid weight loss, and her answer isn't unlike many in Hollywood these days. During the aforementioned conversation with "The View," the show's longtime host spoke candidly about the tragic details of her contracting pneumonia and sepsis in 2018, which landied her in the hospital, and about taking steroids that led to rapid weight gain. She revealed that she was about 300 pounds when she decided to make a change in 2022. "One of the things that's helped me drop the weight is Mounjaro. That's what I used," she remarked (via Woman's World).
Mounjaro is a weight-loss drug used to treat Type 2 Diabetes, much like Ozempic. Taking these drugs in the name of weight loss has been spiking across the whole country, and specifically in Hollywood. Many stars are suspected of taking the drug, whereas Goldberg has never been afraid to admit it and wants the stigma to end. "Maybe the key is to stop judging everybody. Maybe that's the key." During a separate episode of "The View," she doubled-down on this messaging, this time defending singer Kelly Clarkson for the heat she received over whether Ozempic was the secret to her weight loss transformation.. "We have to let people do what they need to do to get where they need to get to," Goldberg said (via Billboard). "Stop being mad that they're not doing it your way. It's not like we really know what you're doing."