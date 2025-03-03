How Tall Is Mark Consuelos? His 2025 Oscars Date Night Look With Kelly Ripa Doesn't Do Him Justice

Mark Consuelos is living, breathing proof that good things come in small(er) packages. Although, sadly, that doesn't always translate well in photos. Case in point: Consuelos' suit at the 2025 Oscars didn't do him justice, even with Kelly Ripa firmly by his side, smiling for the cameras on the carpet. The longtime talent looked decidedly pint-sized as he posed next to Ripa, who stood just an inch or so below him. That might have some wondering: How tall is Consuelos? It turns out he's 5 feet 8 inches — a perfectly fine height, but his lengthy suit jacket for the evening didn't show it off. We think the star might have forgotten the rule that a tux jacket should rest at the second joint of your thumb!

Before you feel too bad for Consuelos, though, know there's a good chance they'll have a big laugh over this one day. The couple regularly ribs each other, and Ripa's fond of teasing her hubby over his lack of feet and inches. Ripa and Consuelos' marriage is unconventional in the best ways. In a June 2023 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," she couldn't resist sticking the knife in when Consuelos waxed lyrical about sitting next to the "tall and stunning" 5' 11" Rebecca Romijn during a pre-taping of their show. "Did you sit on a booster seat or anything?" Ripa shaded. Ha!

Consuelos gave as good as he got, though, pointing out that they were both the same size while sitting down. "So, she's all legs. Or so they say. I didn't know this," he added.

