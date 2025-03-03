How Tall Is Mark Consuelos? His 2025 Oscars Date Night Look With Kelly Ripa Doesn't Do Him Justice
Mark Consuelos is living, breathing proof that good things come in small(er) packages. Although, sadly, that doesn't always translate well in photos. Case in point: Consuelos' suit at the 2025 Oscars didn't do him justice, even with Kelly Ripa firmly by his side, smiling for the cameras on the carpet. The longtime talent looked decidedly pint-sized as he posed next to Ripa, who stood just an inch or so below him. That might have some wondering: How tall is Consuelos? It turns out he's 5 feet 8 inches — a perfectly fine height, but his lengthy suit jacket for the evening didn't show it off. We think the star might have forgotten the rule that a tux jacket should rest at the second joint of your thumb!
Before you feel too bad for Consuelos, though, know there's a good chance they'll have a big laugh over this one day. The couple regularly ribs each other, and Ripa's fond of teasing her hubby over his lack of feet and inches. Ripa and Consuelos' marriage is unconventional in the best ways. In a June 2023 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," she couldn't resist sticking the knife in when Consuelos waxed lyrical about sitting next to the "tall and stunning" 5' 11" Rebecca Romijn during a pre-taping of their show. "Did you sit on a booster seat or anything?" Ripa shaded. Ha!
Consuelos gave as good as he got, though, pointing out that they were both the same size while sitting down. "So, she's all legs. Or so they say. I didn't know this," he added.
Consuelos' physique is on fire
Living and working together has to put a strain on a couple's marriage, but Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos somehow manage to make it look pretty effortless — they totally riff off each other and genuinely seem to love each other's company. Oh, and lest anyone forget, there are the seemingly countless, totally cringe times that Ripa and Cosuelos took the PDA way too far.
Still, a recurring punchline is Consuelos' height or lack thereof. The couple regularly teases each other, with Consuelos taking the high road (so to speak) over Ripa, who's a diminutive 5 feet and 2 and a half inches. However, there were no points to be scored by either of the spouses when they had Shaq O'Neal on their show in July 2024. The couple looked comically tiny as they posed on either side of the 7-foot one-inch basketball legend.
Meanwhile, what Consuelos lacks in stature, he more than makes up for in physique. And Ripa is totally here for it. The proud wife posted a video clip of a shirtless Consuelos working up a sweat and causing some serious thirst in February 2020. "How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty #workout #daddy," she captioned the since-deleted video. Spicy!