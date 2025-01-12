Times Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Took The PDA Too Far

Kelly Ripa was already enamored with Mark Consuelos before she even met him. While on "All My Children" in 1995, a casting director showed her a photo of him as a potential love interest on the show and it was kismet. "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it," Ripa revealed on "Lunch with Bruce" in 2018. Consuelos also fancied Ripa from the get-go, revealing to Huffpost Live in 2014: "I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff." Not too long after they settled into their roles as TV couple Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos, they become a real couple. In 1996, Ripa and Consuelos — who did briefly break up before their wedding day but then reconciled — got married. They've since gone on to have three kids. And in 2023, they became co-workers again when Consuelos joined Ripa on "Live With Kelly and Mark" as a co-host.

Even after all these years, the one thing that has seemingly never diminished from their relationship is chemistry. In addition to Ripa and Consuelos making inappropriate confessions about their sex lives publicly, they've never shied away from showing the world how much they love each other. Unfortunately, their attraction for each other hasn't always been well-received by fans. There are instances where Ripa and Consuelos have taken their public displays of affection, or PDA, too far.