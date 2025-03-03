Conan O'Brien Uses 2025 Oscars To Roast Trump & JD Vance's Latest Embarrassing Sideshow

Each Oscars show tends to have a charmed movie that takes home numerous prizes. At the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, that film was "Anora," which nabbed the honors for Mikey Madison for best actress, best director for Sean Baker, and the grandaddy of them all, best picture. The critically acclaimed movie centers around tough Brooklynite Anora (Ani for short), an ambitious sex worker who meets and impulsively marries Russian client Ivan in Las Vegas following a whirlwind romance.

Before they can have their happily ever after, though, his oligarch parents catch wind of it and are not pleased with their son's decision to marry someone so below him. Neither parent want Ani in the picture but the outspoken New Yorker is a fighter with very specific ideas of what she and others of her particular social class are entitled to, and Ani does not cave in to the Russians trying to oust her from her fairy tale.

With so many repeat appearances by the cast and crew accepting their awards, Conan O'Brien, former host of his own show on TBS and current host of the evening, was bound to offer up a punchline. "You know, 'Anora' is having a good night," the legendary comedian began (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "That's great news. [...] I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian."

