Usha Vance And Tulsi Gabbard Share One Strikingly Similar Feature

Two of the most prominent women in President Donald Trump's new administration come from strikingly different backgrounds. Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants, a Yale Law School graduate and former corporate litigator who left her practice behind to support her husband's political ambitions. Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's new director of national security, was born in American Samoa and raised in Hawaii. The former congresswoman was also a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard. Yet Vance and Gabbard are strangely similar in some ways.

Most notably, they were both registered Democrats until very recently — Gabbard even ran for the party's presidential nomination in 2020. Both are also the first Hindus to hold their respective positions. And both women sport gray highlights that flout the so-called rules of female beauty. There's actually meaning behind Gabbard's trademark hair: The veteran developed a white streak in her hair during her tour of Iraq, and she keeps it as a tribute to her fellow service members who were killed in action. "No, I'm not going to fix that gray strand," Gabbard proudly told followers on Instagram (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "I don't know what you mean by 'fix.' If you mean dye, no, I'm not going to dye it."

Similarly, Usha Vance's style is different from that of the Trump women, particularly where hair is concerned. She's around 16 years younger than First Lady Melania Trump, while Usha is four years Ivanka Trump's junior. While another woman in her shoes might worry about looking older than her years, Usha refuses to cover up the silver strands that shine through her dark locks. On the other hand, we won't even speculate on how much Melania and Ivanka spend on keeping the gray away.