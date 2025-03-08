The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark Star Jill Wagner

Jill Wagner gave her fans a glimpse into how she met and fell in love with David Lemanowicz, revealing on Hallmark's "Home & Family" that she was 17 when she met a 20-year-old Lemanowicz. "I snuck out of my dad's window at home ... and went out at night, which I wasn't supposed to," said Wagner. "I snuck out and met him. Fell completely head over heels. We went out three times, and then I never heard from him again."

Their next chance encounter is quite a unique meet-cute, as the pair met again in Afghanistan while Wagner was on a USO tour with the United Service Organizations and Lemanowicz was serving in the Air Force. They were in other relationships at the time. It wasn't until 2016 when the pair met again, crossing paths at a Los Angeles restaurant, that they gave their romance another chance. The love birds tied the knot in April 2017 and since then, Wagner and Lemanowicz's married life has looked like a fairytale.

The couple share three kids: Wagner and Lemanowicz's two biological daughters, Army Gray and Daisy, and Wanger's step-daughter — Lemanowicz's biological daughter — Lija. In 2021, when Wagner gave birth to Daisy, she shared "A Love Letter To My Husband" on Instagram. She detailed the complications of her daughter's birth, but how Lemanowicz never wavered. "It's been the toughest 11 days of my life but it was your strength that pulled us all three out of it," she wrote. " ... I have a deeper renewed connection with you my love ... and for that I am forever grateful."

