The Most Out Of Touch Political Couples In Trump's Inner Circle
The MAGA fanbase might disagree, but President Donald Trump is horribly out of touch when it comes to some of the challenges everyday American citizens (and regular folks around the world) face. Donald is a billionaire who inherited much of his wealth, which means he doesn't understand what it's like to work several jobs simply to put food on the table, or what it's like not being in a position of privilege. Unsurprisingly, he's surrounded himself with similar people during his second term in the White House, appointing cabinet members who have tried too hard to inflate his overblown ego.
Donald declared war on the "woke" movement and attempted to decimate the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Democratic strategist Chris Scott told The Guardian, "What it has made clear is that a second Trump term is working to turn America back into pre-civil rights America during the Jim Crow era. ... It is an absolutely terrifying time in this country."
Those who were hoping his wife, Melania Trump, would be the key to keeping her husband grounded were sorely mistaken. The first lady proved how out of touch she was with the world and her husband's ego when she likened him to a child during a 2016 CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, which was a major blunder on her part. When discussing the sexual harassment allegations against her husband, Melania called the recordings of Donald admitting to predatory behavior "boy talk," claiming he'd been tricked into saying those things and that he'd changed since then. She even admitted with a laugh, "Sometimes I've said, I have two boys at home. I have my young son [Barron Trump] and I have my husband." Unsurprisingly, Donald's political inner circle is just as detached from the real world.
Ginger Gaetz defending her husband amidst sexual misconduct allegations isn't a good look
When your husband stands accused of sex crimes, it might be best to remain mum instead of constantly defending him. But that is exactly what Ginger Gaetz did ever since things went pear-shaped for her husband, Matt Gaetz, after President Donald Trump tapped him for the position of attorney general. Matt ended up forfeiting the nomination because of the shocking allegations against him, which include statutory rape, illegal drug use, and more. He's also previously been investigated for sex trafficking a minor.
The former Florida congressman denied any wrongdoing but did admit to having a wild youth. "It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life," he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. This didn't exactly instill public confidence in his innocence. Still, Matt insisted he never had sexual relations with an underage woman. After the former congressman declined the nomination for attorney general, he was quickly replaced by Trump's new pick, Pam Bondi. Ginger took to Instagram shortly after her husband forfeited the nomination, posting a snap of them holding hands while ascending the steps of the Supreme Court. "The end of an era," she wrote. "No one loves America more than this guy." She also calls herself Matt's "wifey" in her Instagram bio. In a December 2024 post, Ginger posted a loved-up snap of her and her husband, captioning it, "The most exciting chapter is still unwritten."
Ginger's most tone-deaf post was likely the short statement she posted to X shortly after the allegations against her husband became public. "Attorney General will look great on you my love," she wrote. Matt's accusers likely strongly disagreed.
Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet don't exactly embody conservative family values
For years, the Republican Party has championed family values. Even President Donald Trump, who is known for having had several affairs, has done so. Unsurprisingly, the divisive politician has surrounded himself with people who supposedly have similar values during his second presidential term.
The president's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's marriage to his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, started with a cheating scandal. Rauchet got pregnant, news about their clandestine relationship came out to the public, and Hegseth's marriage to Samantha Deering was dead in the water. But that's but the tip of the iceberg; Deering was Hegseth's second wife, and he cheated on his first wife, Meredith Schwarz, repeatedly. He's also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has vehemently denied, though he didn't deny having sexual relations with the woman in question, instead claiming it was consensual. The incident is said to have taken place in 2017, the same year of Hegseth's messy divorce from Deering after his relationship with Rauchet became public. The latter married him two years later.
Rauchet and Hegseth worked together at Fox News, which is where they met and became romantically involved. The former worked as a producer at the network, and per CNN, sources claimed Hegseth benefitted from his affair with Rauchet in the workplace. It's worth noting that Rauchet, too, was still married while she had a relationship with Hegseth. The couple aren't exactly the best example of the family values the Republican party is touting, and Hegseth proved just how out of touch he is with the modern world during his confirmation hearing when he insinuated that women serving in the military are a liability.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's attempts to prove they live normal lives backfired miserably
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and President Donald Trump haven't always seen eye to eye, that is, until Bezos decided to publicly back Trump during the 2024 presidential election. "He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I'm going to help him," Bezos said of Trump at The New York Times' DealBook Summit (via Business Insider). His altered stance secured him an invite to a Mar-A-Lago dinner with his fiancee Lauren Sánchez in December 2024, where he promised to donate $1 million to the soon-to-be-president's inauguration fund. However, like most couples in Trump's inner circle, Bezos and Sánchez are woefully out of touch with the real world.
The couple showed just how bad they are at relating to regular folks when they attempted to showcase themselves as a normal couple during Sánchez's 2023 profile in Vogue. The only problem was that the interview included a private helicopter flight that gave reporters a tour of their various properties. Speaking about herself and her billionaire beau, Sánchez said later in the interview, "Our lives are pretty normal. Daily life mostly revolves around our kids." It's worth noting that this normal life taking care of their kids includes plenty of travel (via private jet or helicopter, of course).
The Vogue article sparked plenty of discussion among netizens, some of whom took to Reddit to criticize the couple for their ignorance. Some shared similar views on X, with one user writing, "America is amazing. A man who was once the richest person alive still feels the urge to cosplay as a working class stiff."