The Most Out Of Touch Political Couples In Trump's Inner Circle

The MAGA fanbase might disagree, but President Donald Trump is horribly out of touch when it comes to some of the challenges everyday American citizens (and regular folks around the world) face. Donald is a billionaire who inherited much of his wealth, which means he doesn't understand what it's like to work several jobs simply to put food on the table, or what it's like not being in a position of privilege. Unsurprisingly, he's surrounded himself with similar people during his second term in the White House, appointing cabinet members who have tried too hard to inflate his overblown ego.

Advertisement

Donald declared war on the "woke" movement and attempted to decimate the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Democratic strategist Chris Scott told The Guardian, "What it has made clear is that a second Trump term is working to turn America back into pre-civil rights America during the Jim Crow era. ... It is an absolutely terrifying time in this country."

Those who were hoping his wife, Melania Trump, would be the key to keeping her husband grounded were sorely mistaken. The first lady proved how out of touch she was with the world and her husband's ego when she likened him to a child during a 2016 CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, which was a major blunder on her part. When discussing the sexual harassment allegations against her husband, Melania called the recordings of Donald admitting to predatory behavior "boy talk," claiming he'd been tricked into saying those things and that he'd changed since then. She even admitted with a laugh, "Sometimes I've said, I have two boys at home. I have my young son [Barron Trump] and I have my husband." Unsurprisingly, Donald's political inner circle is just as detached from the real world.

Advertisement