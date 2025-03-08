Everything We Know About Tulsi Gabbard's Friendship With Meghan McCain

Thanks to Meghan McCain's rather candid nature and strong political opinions, the former "View" co-host has made a lot of enemies over the course of her controversial career. From McCain's bad blood with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to her feud with Bravo's Ariana Madix, the outspoken TV personality doesn't mind juggling a few rivalries if it means standing up for her principles. However, she's also made a handful of powerful close friends in the political sphere as well, one of whom is Donald Trump's new Director of Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

According to McCain, their friendship started due to something that neither McCain nor Gabbard even recognized at the time. "We became friends through a mutual friend who said, 'You guys seem like you're a lot alike, and you have similar things in common,'" the duo recalled in a joint interview with Independent Women's Voice. However, McCain doubted that she was a good match for Gabbard and vice-versa. As it turned out, their mutual friend knew them better than they knew themselves. All it took was one lunch to form a bond that's lasted years.

In fact, McCain was so taken by Gabbard that she even became the godmother of her children. "We met, and really bonded over being outspoken women, women of faith, women who love America, women who love the military," McCain gushed. Given their lengthy friendship, it should come as little surprise that McCain has been loudly supporting Gabbard's political ascension all over social media. She paid a quick tribute to her pal's new position in the Trump administration on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "One last congratulations for our new Director or National Intelligence."

