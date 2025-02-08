Inside Meghan McCain's Bad Blood With Harry And Meghan

One thing about Meghan McCain is that she's always going to make her opinion known, whether it is unwarranted, unpopular, or downright controversial. The commentator and daughter of the late former U.S. Senator John McCain has branded herself as an outspoken woman who is not afraid to let her voice be heard, and one topic the podcast host has been vocal about for years is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In early January 2025, Netflix released the trailer for Markle's upcoming show "With Love, Meghan" which offers a closer look into the actor's life, her friendships, and cooking tips. In the trailer, she's portrayed as playful, while she bakes cakes and breads and hosts Hollywood A-listers including Mindy Kaling and celebrity chef Roy Choi. The Duchess is also shown gardening and beekeeping — in other words, simply doing things the public never knew she was involved or interested in. Perhaps unsurprisingly, McCain wasn't a fan of the lavish glee the trailer portrayed. The former talk show host from "The View" took to X and wrote, "All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch." McCain expressed that given the current world crises and the plight of struggling Americans, the trailer seemed disconnected from reality. "This concept is ill-advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods," McCain said.

She further stated that Markle's tone-deafness was part of the reason she didn't like the Duchess. Commenters under McCain's post agreed with her sentiments, with some offering comments like, "But also, it's 2024, not 2014. People don't want more curated lifestyle influencers. Even Martha Stewart pivoted her brand. People crave authenticity. They no longer idolize perfectly crafted celebrities anymore."