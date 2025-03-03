Trump's Unflattering Makeup-Free Moment Put On Full Display By Daughter-In-Law Lara
President Donald Trump's horrible spray tan and infamous makeup routine are almost as polarizing as his personality and politics. While his complexion isn't actively picking fights with the Ukrainian president or committing other controversial acts, many still criticize it for its bronze-orange hue and poor application. Like the president, the unconvincing makeup often works overtime, and even it requires a vacation as a result.
President Trump went completely natural during a March 2, 2024, event at his Mar-A-Lago resort. His daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, proudly highlighted the look in an Instagram photo, which questionably depicted the commander in chief's posse like superheroes from a low-angle perspective. "When the goat shows up at the dog party," Lara wrote. Though we failed to see any goats or dogs present in Lara's photo, we did spot a pasty-white politician whose natural complexion we usually catch in short glimpses. Even Tesla CEO and Donald's lap dog Elon Musk was looking less cosmetically manipulated than usual, and the camera's low angle didn't help shed him in a more flattering light. Lara was looking typically done-up with her platinum blonde hair and ample lip gloss and makeup and probably soaked up being the best-looking out of the three.
Trump's white complexion is the real him
While we usually see President Donald Trump's face sporting a shade of Oompa Loompa orange, he hasn't always hidden his true, pasty-white self. He embraced the true spirit of winter with his pale look in the 2024 Trump family Christmas card, though his face was more noticeably pink than completely white. We've also seen glimpses of his pale skin when he misses spots around his eyes and ears while applying his makeup, like at the Conservative Political Action Conference in a February 24, 2025, Instagram post.
President Trump's orange complexion usually offers enough content for social media users to poke fun at, but his natural look is also good fodder. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users used the moment to point out Trump's obsession with cultivating his image and the revealing results whenever his makeup misses the mark. "This is the real Donald Trump," one X user wrote. "Overweight. Out of shape. No pancake makeup. No shoulder pads. No lifts. No girdle." Another questioned why Trump appears so much older when seen outside of his more flattering Oval Office photos. A user reminded the commenters that it's natural for Trump to look aged, writing, "What do you expect? He's 80 years old." This is a slight exaggeration as, at the time of the post, Trump is 78 years old, but their point remains. Regardless of how natural his aging is, the president so frequently manipulates his looks that it's shocking to see his real white complexion.