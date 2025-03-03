Trump's Unflattering Makeup-Free Moment Put On Full Display By Daughter-In-Law Lara

While we usually see President Donald Trump's face sporting a shade of Oompa Loompa orange, he hasn't always hidden his true, pasty-white self. He embraced the true spirit of winter with his pale look in the 2024 Trump family Christmas card, though his face was more noticeably pink than completely white. We've also seen glimpses of his pale skin when he misses spots around his eyes and ears while applying his makeup, like at the Conservative Political Action Conference in a February 24, 2025, Instagram post.

President Trump's orange complexion usually offers enough content for social media users to poke fun at, but his natural look is also good fodder. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users used the moment to point out Trump's obsession with cultivating his image and the revealing results whenever his makeup misses the mark. "This is the real Donald Trump," one X user wrote. "Overweight. Out of shape. No pancake makeup. No shoulder pads. No lifts. No girdle." Another questioned why Trump appears so much older when seen outside of his more flattering Oval Office photos. A user reminded the commenters that it's natural for Trump to look aged, writing, "What do you expect? He's 80 years old." This is a slight exaggeration as, at the time of the post, Trump is 78 years old, but their point remains. Regardless of how natural his aging is, the president so frequently manipulates his looks that it's shocking to see his real white complexion.

