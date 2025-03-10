Issa Rae is a multi-talented force of nature, excelling in acting, writing, producing, and even in her business ventures. Rae got her start while studying at Stanford, parlaying a web series into a seriously enviable TV and film career. But she wasn't always so sure she was on the right path. "Did I have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to make YouTube videos?—that was embarrassing for me," she confessed to Glamour.

The "Insecure" creator and actor began performing as a child in school plays in Potomac, Maryland, but she was also always writing plays for herself and her pals. While she hit a bit of a rough patch in middle school, she found her footing attending a predominantly Black high school in Los Angeles where she was inspired and encouraged by the work of other Black writers.

Rae is known to recreate her own lived experiences, from her earliest web series to her Emmy-Award winning HBO show, and through her work her fans can see her glow up from the awkwardness of her twenties to the insecurities of her thirties. And aside from her creative projects, the multi-talented performer has also been passionate about giving back to her community. Issa Rae has come a long way from school plays and is now a bona fide movie star, and her career just keeps on picking up steam. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Issa Rae.

