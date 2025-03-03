Whatever Happened To Gabriel Macht After Suits
The song "Cotton-Eyed Joe" wasn't about Gabriel Macht, but its lyrics can be applied to fans' thoughts about the "Suits" star: "Where did you come from, where did you go?" Macht grew up in Beverly Hills, California, but he seems to have fallen off the face of the Earth after "Suits" wrapped in 2019. He hasn't had any credits added to his IMDb page since the legal drama's finale — until 2025. Fans know what became of Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane, and her constant royal family drama with husband Prince Harry, as well as Patrick J. Adams, aka Mike Ross, who accidentally violated the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 when he shared photos of the show to Instagram, but what about Macht?
Macht played Harvey Specter for all 134 episodes of the long-running series, which catapulted him to a household name, despite his numerous film and TV jobs he's had since he was briefly a child actor in the early 1980s. Interestingly, Specter is married to a "Suits" co-star, Jacinda Barrett, who was on three episodes of the series — although they were married for years before "Suits" ever premiered. The father of two seemed to press pause on his career for a bit and focus on his family instead.
He left the United States
After finishing a nine-season run of "Suits," Gabriel Macht decided he needed a breather from Hollywood, moving his family out of the country to an undisclosed location. However, the news didn't break until several years later, after he did an interview with People. "I got out of town and we're exploring the world," he told the outlet, while being coy with his current whereabouts. "I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps." Macht shared how a change of scenery was just what the family needed, noting that he's spent a bulk of his life on both the East and West Coasts.
But what Macht did reveal was how he's focusing on his family, especially his kids Satine and Luca. Of course, it's not like Macht desperately needs to make money anymore. TheRichest reported he was eventually earning a whopping $500,000 per episode by the time the show wrapped, culminating in a net worth of $8 million.
He got into the spirits industry
Gabriel Macht has joined the likes of Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and ventured into the spirits industry. He announced on Instagram in October 2024 that he was partnering up with Bear Fight Whiskey, which is co-owned by "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane. In January 2025, Macht told People he's both a partner and shareholder in the company. "I'm the guy that's just looking for something that tastes great, that's affordable, is approachable," he said, contrasting this drink to the kind of top shelf liquor Harvey Specter preferred, such as Macallan.
Macht also revealed his new venture has allowed him to be super creative, which he loves. In an interview with The Spirits Business, Macht shared, "I've always been drawn to projects that are bold and unique, and Bear Fight is no exception." He even starred in a hilarious commercial for Bear Fight Whiskey that topped the charts of New York Times' ranking of the best 2025 Super Bowl commercials.
He'll reprise his role on Suits LA
Before "Suits" fans start doing a happy dance at the fact Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter on the spinoff series, they should know it's going to be a while before he's back on their TV screens. In February 2025, Screen Rant interviewed "Suits LA" actress Lex Scott Davis and asked her to tease anything about Macht's upcoming three episodes. "Yeah, Gabriel is coming back, and because we are actively filming the show as it's airing, we haven't gotten to his work yet," she said. Macht hasn't already stepped back into Harvey's shoes? That means we may not get to see him until the middle or end of the season.
Macht told People the true reason he decided to briefly reprise his role. "I'm just doing it for the fans. I'm not doing it for me. I've done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me." Whatever the reason behind his choice to be on the show, fans are anxiously awaiting his return.