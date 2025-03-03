Whatever Happened To Gabriel Macht After Suits

The song "Cotton-Eyed Joe" wasn't about Gabriel Macht, but its lyrics can be applied to fans' thoughts about the "Suits" star: "Where did you come from, where did you go?" Macht grew up in Beverly Hills, California, but he seems to have fallen off the face of the Earth after "Suits" wrapped in 2019. He hasn't had any credits added to his IMDb page since the legal drama's finale — until 2025. Fans know what became of Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane, and her constant royal family drama with husband Prince Harry, as well as Patrick J. Adams, aka Mike Ross, who accidentally violated the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 when he shared photos of the show to Instagram, but what about Macht?

Advertisement

Macht played Harvey Specter for all 134 episodes of the long-running series, which catapulted him to a household name, despite his numerous film and TV jobs he's had since he was briefly a child actor in the early 1980s. Interestingly, Specter is married to a "Suits" co-star, Jacinda Barrett, who was on three episodes of the series — although they were married for years before "Suits" ever premiered. The father of two seemed to press pause on his career for a bit and focus on his family instead.