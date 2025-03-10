Tragic Details About Elizabeth Holmes

The list of high-profile names serving time in prison seems to grow each year, and the headlines become more and more sensational. Whether it's Khloé Kardashian's short stint in jail, the 12-year prison sentence Todd Chrisley was slapped with, or even Martha Stewart's harrowing time behind bars, the message is clear: fame isn't an antidote to breaking the law. It's a lesson Elizabeth Holmes learned first-hand after becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in America.

Advertisement

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, promising to revolutionize healthcare by using a single drop of blood to carry out hundreds of tests. The company rocketed to a $9 billion valuation in 2014, but its bubble popped when a 2015 Wall Street Journal investigation revealed all of the shortcomings it was concealing. Holmes faced 12 counts of fraud (she pleaded not guilty) for allegedly embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from investors and patients alike. Ultimately, Holmes was hit with a guilty verdict and was convicted of 1 count of conspiracy and 3 counts of wire fraud in 2022. She turned herself in to prison on May 30, 2023 to serve 11 years and 3 months (since shortened to 9 years) and officially became inmate 24965-111.

Advertisement

However, despite all of the headlines she's made, there's still plenty you don't know about Elizabeth Holmes, including numerous tragic aspects of her life. While some of these hardships are, admittedly, the consequences of her own actions, others aren't. Here are the tragic details of Elizabeth Holmes.