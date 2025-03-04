Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Are Unrecognizable In Throwback Oscars Video

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have become a legendarily long-lasting couple in Hollywood, having been together since 1983, in both love and work. The pair has co-starred a number of times together, including in 1984's "Swing Shift," 1987's "Overboard" and 2018's "The Christmas Chronicles." Plus, they've proven their talent in the parenting and grandparenting departments, by raising a blended family with her children Oliver and Kate (from her marriage to Bill Hudson), his son Boston (with ex-wife Season Hubley), and their son together, Wyatt. They are now grandparents to seven, as well.

Their joint duties extend to supporting each other on the red carpet as well, making appearances for premieres and award shows. The 2025 Academy Awards were no exception, where the couple held hands and posed for photographs. There was a touching moment during the ceremony between Hawn and co-presenter Andrew Garfield, who was able to go off-script and praise Hawn's legendary status in a personal way. But it's a throwback video from 1989 of Russell and Hawn at the Oscars that had us truly smiling. The "Laugh-In" actress originally posted the video to her Instagram in March 2021 as a tribute to her long-time love.