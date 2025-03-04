Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Are Unrecognizable In Throwback Oscars Video
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have become a legendarily long-lasting couple in Hollywood, having been together since 1983, in both love and work. The pair has co-starred a number of times together, including in 1984's "Swing Shift," 1987's "Overboard" and 2018's "The Christmas Chronicles." Plus, they've proven their talent in the parenting and grandparenting departments, by raising a blended family with her children Oliver and Kate (from her marriage to Bill Hudson), his son Boston (with ex-wife Season Hubley), and their son together, Wyatt. They are now grandparents to seven, as well.
Their joint duties extend to supporting each other on the red carpet as well, making appearances for premieres and award shows. The 2025 Academy Awards were no exception, where the couple held hands and posed for photographs. There was a touching moment during the ceremony between Hawn and co-presenter Andrew Garfield, who was able to go off-script and praise Hawn's legendary status in a personal way. But it's a throwback video from 1989 of Russell and Hawn at the Oscars that had us truly smiling. The "Laugh-In" actress originally posted the video to her Instagram in March 2021 as a tribute to her long-time love.
There were similarities to the 2025 Oscars, however
Though Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell look notably younger in the throwback video — she would have been 43 at the time and he 37 — it's uncanny how similar their hairstyles and outfits were then to what they wore to the ceremony 36 years later. Russell went classic for both occasions, wearing a black tux with a white shirt. Hawn wore strapless sparkly gold hues for both occasions. (Dolce & Gabbana get the credit for the 2025 look.)
But the outfits were not what made audiences smile in 1989; it was the couple's witty banter. In the clip, Hawn, who was on stage presenting the award for best director with Russell, said they fit into the theme of the show, "Because we're costars, we're compadres, we're companions and we're a couple." Russell replied, "There's only one thing we're not." After a pause, he added, "Married." Hawn laughed in response and said, "Is that a proposal?" The couple delivered some excellent facial expressions and a bit more banter.
Did it spur Russell to propose? As their fans know, the dynamic duo never took a trip down the aisle. And as this couple of four-plus decades proves, longevity isn't necessarily found in a marriage certificate.