5 Of Elon Musk's Cringiest Dance Moves

Donald Trump is certainly no stranger to awkward dancing moments, and it seems that his emotional support billionaire Elon Musk is following in his dancing-shoe-clad footsteps. Since Trump was elected president the second time around, Musk has been quick to get to work, seemingly either forgetting or ignoring that he was not the one elected president. The controversial CEO has made moves — both literally and figuratively — that have drawn negative attention.

Against what we would advise, Musk doesn't shy away from the opportunity to clunkily shake his groove thing in front of surely horrified onlookers. When it comes to dancing, we all know that having the desire is not equivalent to having rhythm or skill. However, Musk seemingly doesn't pay too much attention to the negative feedback that his dance moves regularly earn. Despite the many, many things Musk has purchased, it seems money can't buy coolness. And this billionaire's cringe-inducing dancing is cold, hard proof of that fact. We have a feeling that at any given moment, Musk could be beating his own personal best when it comes to his cringiest dancing display. Until next time, though, we've found his worst dancing moments. Brace yourself — it's going to be a tough watch.

