Melania Trump Finally Indulges Donald's Dancing - But He Only Has Eyes For Elon Musk

It's no surprise Donald Trump was getting down to Village People's 1987 hit "YMCA" to ring in the New Year; Melania Trump's moves were an unexpected addition. The impending First Lady was caught on video — a clip Donald Trump Jr. posted to Instagram on January 1 — boogying with her husband at a Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party. Even though Melania seemed delighted to indulge in some of Donald's awkward dancing, her husband appeared more excited to groove with his best buddy, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Advertisement

As the well-known beat to "YMCA" played in the background, the video showed Melania dancing with a gleeful smile, which she occasionally beamed over to Donald, who was doing his signature dance, with his hands pumping from side to side. At one point, he gestured to something for Melania to look at, but before she could respond, he had already nudged Musk to let him in on the conversation. He then turned his back on his wife to have an in-depth conversation with the SpaceX founder.

Donald and Musk have recently made headlines with their peculiar friendship. While their relationship had previously been rocky, Trump has made it clear that he's delighted with Musk's company. His December 27 Truth Social feed was proof that when he posted a weirdly intimate message to Musk about seeing him on New Year's Eve, seeming to have mistaken social media for a private text. While we know the "President Elon" jokes are getting under Donald's skin, the party video may be a sign that Melania's being replaced by Musk as the president-elect's first gentleman.

Advertisement