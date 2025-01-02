Melania Trump Finally Indulges Donald's Dancing - But He Only Has Eyes For Elon Musk
It's no surprise Donald Trump was getting down to Village People's 1987 hit "YMCA" to ring in the New Year; Melania Trump's moves were an unexpected addition. The impending First Lady was caught on video — a clip Donald Trump Jr. posted to Instagram on January 1 — boogying with her husband at a Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party. Even though Melania seemed delighted to indulge in some of Donald's awkward dancing, her husband appeared more excited to groove with his best buddy, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
As the well-known beat to "YMCA" played in the background, the video showed Melania dancing with a gleeful smile, which she occasionally beamed over to Donald, who was doing his signature dance, with his hands pumping from side to side. At one point, he gestured to something for Melania to look at, but before she could respond, he had already nudged Musk to let him in on the conversation. He then turned his back on his wife to have an in-depth conversation with the SpaceX founder.
Donald and Musk have recently made headlines with their peculiar friendship. While their relationship had previously been rocky, Trump has made it clear that he's delighted with Musk's company. His December 27 Truth Social feed was proof that when he posted a weirdly intimate message to Musk about seeing him on New Year's Eve, seeming to have mistaken social media for a private text. While we know the "President Elon" jokes are getting under Donald's skin, the party video may be a sign that Melania's being replaced by Musk as the president-elect's first gentleman.
Melania previously admitted to despising Trump's dance moves
We think the New Year might have gone to Melania Trump's head because she's never had much love for Donald's "special" dance moves. In a December 2024 interview on "Fox & Friends," she was asked about her husband's famous dance moves. "Oh, this is [a] very special and unique dance," Melania said before adding, "I think a lot of people are copying it, and everybody [has] fun with it." Make no mistake — Melania is not one of those people. "I don't dance that way," she said with an embarrassed smile.
It's not the first time she's made her feelings known. In a lengthy speech on the campaign trail in 2023, Donald revealed that Melania had asked him to stop dancing off the stage. "She said, 'Darling, I love you so much, but this is not presidential,'" Donald revealed (via YouTube). His response? "The country's going to hell and a handbasket; let's do a little dancing." Despite the comments she's made in the past, it looks like Melania can't help but dance her way into the White House with her husband... and Elon Musk, of course.