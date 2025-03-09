What Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Said About Rumors He Wears A Wig

One of the reasons why the authenticity of Bret Baier's hair has been questioned is because it seemingly never changes. Even when the Fox News star's face has drastically transformed over the years, possibly through plastic surgery, his hair has virtually remained the same and untouched. One follower even suggested that Baier should try making his hairdo a little less perfect to put the wig rumors to bed. "It is just a little too neat, Bret. You need to ruffle it up," the poster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, Baier might've made a strong case that his hair is real, after all. He posted a video on his Facebook of himself exercising at the gym. But he might've inadvertently made history when he showed his hair looking messier than usual, but still as fixed on his head as it's been since his first TV appearance. The video may not 100% absolve Baier's hair of fraud, but the circumstantial evidence is compelling and leans in his favor. Wearing wigs while exercising has been said to be a rather uncomfortable experience, so much so that there are wigs specifically designed for gym activity.

Baier would have to go through a lot of trouble and discomfort to sport a wig while working out solely to keep up appearances. So either the news anchor is telling the truth, or he's unbelievably committed to his lie.

