What Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Said About Rumors He Wears A Wig
One of the most tragic details about Bret Baier is that he has a head full of hair that, ironically, a vocal bunch believe isn't real. Baier has had as much trouble escaping rumors that he's secretly bald as he's had escaping his plastic surgery speculation. But since Baier can't run away from the wig rumors, he's tried to debunk them himself. "My hair is 100% my own — I promise. It's super curly and I need to put gel in it to get it to lay down. But it's all me. Thanks for watching though," Baier wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Additionally, Baier has even addressed inquiries about his hair personally. Jonathan Clark aka The Record Collector once posted to Baier, "Hey @BretBaier, would love it if you could settle a debate between my wife and me. She says your hair is a toupee. I say real hair. Thanks!" When Baier responded, he couldn't help but throw a little hair shade of his own. "It is real hair. Thanks," he replied. "Is Yours?" However, his word just wasn't good enough for some doubters who were still convinced Baier was wearing a toupee. "'It is real hair.' Just not his. It's pretty obvious. Who cares? To each his own," one commenter wrote.
How Bret Baier might've proven his hair is real after all
One of the reasons why the authenticity of Bret Baier's hair has been questioned is because it seemingly never changes. Even when the Fox News star's face has drastically transformed over the years, possibly through plastic surgery, his hair has virtually remained the same and untouched. One follower even suggested that Baier should try making his hairdo a little less perfect to put the wig rumors to bed. "It is just a little too neat, Bret. You need to ruffle it up," the poster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
However, Baier might've made a strong case that his hair is real, after all. He posted a video on his Facebook of himself exercising at the gym. But he might've inadvertently made history when he showed his hair looking messier than usual, but still as fixed on his head as it's been since his first TV appearance. The video may not 100% absolve Baier's hair of fraud, but the circumstantial evidence is compelling and leans in his favor. Wearing wigs while exercising has been said to be a rather uncomfortable experience, so much so that there are wigs specifically designed for gym activity.
Baier would have to go through a lot of trouble and discomfort to sport a wig while working out solely to keep up appearances. So either the news anchor is telling the truth, or he's unbelievably committed to his lie.