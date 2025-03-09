Sad Details About HGTV Star David Bromstad's Childhood

David Bromstad is known by HGTV fans for his positive attitude and bold style. But the designer and TV host didn't always feel comfortable showing his true colors. Now a confident king, one of the tragedies of Bromstad's life is that he struggled to be his authentic self when he was growing up, especially when it came to his sexuality. He comes from humble beginnings in Minnesota, and he dealt with the challenge of relentless bullying. "Six hundred kids in the cafeteria made obscene gestures targeted at me," he remembered when talking to Passport Magazine. "Even the junior high principal, who wanted to be cool and probably didn't realize the meaning of what the kids were doing, joined in the ridicule."

It wasn't until Bromstad was 22 years old when he finally accepted that he was gay. "It was hard in those days and I was not comfortable with myself." He admitted to struggling with his identity due to what he was taught growing up. Bromstad came out publicly about a decade later, telling the outlet, "I came out in confidence in 2006, which means that I finally accepted myself for who I was and loved myself for who I was ... So it took me ten years to understand that I am an amazing human being no matter what." Even though some viewers of HGTV are not fans of Bromstad, the host doesn't let it stop him from living authentically.