14 Celebrity Wedding Dresses That Cost An Outrageous Amount Of Money

We can't help it — we just love a celebrity wedding. Whether it's a famous movie star or a member of royalty tying the knot, we can't get enough of the juicy details. While the decor, venue, and rings are all fascinating, there's one element that draws the eye more than anything else: the bridal gown. Some celebrities opt for elaborate princess gowns with never-ending trains, while others prefer to keep it simple with form-fitting dresses that show off their famous curves.

Advertisement

Whichever style they choose, the gowns usually have one thing in common: They're painfully expensive. Some of these dresses are worth more than homes in capital cities, and one star even burned hers when she called off the wedding, despite its astronomical price tag. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive outfits to ever walk down the aisle.