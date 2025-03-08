14 Celebrity Wedding Dresses That Cost An Outrageous Amount Of Money
We can't help it — we just love a celebrity wedding. Whether it's a famous movie star or a member of royalty tying the knot, we can't get enough of the juicy details. While the decor, venue, and rings are all fascinating, there's one element that draws the eye more than anything else: the bridal gown. Some celebrities opt for elaborate princess gowns with never-ending trains, while others prefer to keep it simple with form-fitting dresses that show off their famous curves.
Whichever style they choose, the gowns usually have one thing in common: They're painfully expensive. Some of these dresses are worth more than homes in capital cities, and one star even burned hers when she called off the wedding, despite its astronomical price tag. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive outfits to ever walk down the aisle.
Elizabeth Taylor's wedding dress was expensive for the time
Considering the stunning number of times Elizabeth Taylor was married, we dread to think how much money she spent on wedding gowns throughout her life. The Hollywood icon walked down the aisle for the first time to marry Conrad Hilton Jr. when she was just 18 years old in 1950. Taylor and her handsome beau looked the picture of happiness, with the bride wearing a satin gown by Helen Rose that was embellished with pearls. The tight bodice and A-line skirt made Taylor look like a princess, while the veil added a touch of timeless beauty. Interestingly, Rose was also the mastermind behind Grace Kelly's famous wedding dress.
The marriage may have lasted only a year, but the beauty of the gown still lives on. At the time, it cost $1,500, which is about $20,000 in today's money. The importance of this slice of fashion history hasn't gone unnoticed — the gown was sold at auction in 2013 for approximately $188,000, Today reported.
Paris Hilton dropped five figures on one dress – and wore five more
Paris Hilton's most high-profile relationships told us a lot about the star, but it's her marriage to Carter Reum that we fell head over heels for. The Hilton heiress married her longtime boyfriend in 2021 at the former residence of her grandfather, Barron Hilton, in Bel Air. In true form, Hilton spared no expense on the lavish nuptials. We couldn't wait to see the dress, and it didn't disappoint.
The striking high-neck white gown was designed by Oscar de la Renta masters Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, and the details were wonderfully elegant. The gown featured florals that covered the semi-sheer bodice and long sleeves, before trailing off to reveal the full skirt. "I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy," Hilton told Vogue. As for how much the gown cost, it wasn't as expensive as you may think at $25,000. However, Hilton did wear six dresses throughout her special day, which surely added up. Did we expect anything less?
Queen Elizabeth II used rations for her dress, but it was still expensive
Looking back at royal wedding dresses often evokes feelings of nostalgia, especially when you reach as far back as 1947. When Queen Elizabeth II married her beau, Prince Philip, Britain was still reeling from the economic impact of World War II. Rationing was still in place, and while then-princess was given 200 extra ration coupons to help toward the cost of her wedding, she still had to practice patience like the rest of the country. She continued to save up coupons until she could afford the regal gown and detailed lace veil. However, this doesn't mean the dress was inexpensive. It cost around $42,000 to make, equivalent to $1.6 million these days.
Created by Courtier Normal Hartnell, the gown wasn't traditional white but ivory, which was lightened by the inclusion of over 200 pearls. It's a piece of fashion history and a work of art in itself. The train took elements from a Botticelli painting and the dress-making process was long and arduous. It took 350 women some seven weeks to complete, one of the seamstresses who worked on the dress confirmed to The Telegraph.
Grace Kelly didn't have to buy her own dress
Hollywood icon Grace Kelly's wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 was a fairytale come to life. The actor gave up her successful career to become a princess, which was the dream for lots of little girls at the time. As you might expect, Kelly's gown was out of this world. Designed by Helen Rose, the gorgeous dress was made from silk taffeta and lace and is often hailed as starting a lasting trend, as stars from Princess Catherine to Paris and Nicky Hilton have since worn similar gowns.
Kelly could have chosen to wear any number of tiaras, but she went for an elegant Juliet Cap which held her embellished veil in place. While the dress cost approximately $65,000 at the time (over $600,000 today), Kelly didn't have to worry about asking Monaco's royal family to foot the bill. It was a gift from MGM, who Rose worked for at the time.
Nicky Hilton's regal gown wasn't cheap
The two socialites were once party gals, but Paris and Nicky Hilton's sisterly bond changed after they married and became mothers. While the two fashion icons have always been close, their bond deepened after they both found the loves of their lives. In fact, the pair even wore fairly similar styles of wedding dresses for their big day.
Nicky started dating James Rothschild back in 2011, but they didn't get married until 2015. When they did, it was a lavish affair that took place in Kensington Palace's Orangery Terrace. Nicky certainly looked like royalty in her Valentino gown, which featured long sleeves and a high neck.
The creation reportedly cost $75,000, but it was worth every penny. The elegant detailing on the lace as well as the veil gave her an unbeatable wedding day aesthetic. Nicky was careful not to over-accessorize, choosing diamond earrings and a small bouquet of white flowers so the dress could speak for itself. At the time, some compared the look to Princess Catherine's 2011 wedding gown.
Victoria Beckham's wedding dress was as unique as it was pricey
When Victoria and David Beckham made things official in 1999, they didn't do things by halves. The footballer and the pop star said their vows in a castle in Ireland, but Victoria didn't exactly go for a traditional look. She ditched white for a beautiful champagne corseted gown designed by Vera Wang. The corset bodice wrapped around her svelte frame, while the full skirt balanced the look. The color may have been attention-grabbing, but Victoria's dress also has some interesting history. The corset was the creation of Mister Pearl, a designer who has some very impressive clients in its address book, including the queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese.
The bride wore the impressive $100,000 gown for the main ceremony before she and her new husband changed into (arguably questionable) matching purple suits by Antonio Berardi. While we love a bold statement look, it's the structured gown that takes the prize for us.
Princess Diana's giant dress came with a giant price tag
When Prince Charles married doe-eyed Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, it was a glorious spectacle. All eyes had been on the future monarch for quite some time, as many wondered when he would finally settle down. Princess Diana's gown was very of its time, with big puff sleeves, a full skirt, and a ruffled collar. The Emanuels were chosen by Diana to design her dress and were given very strict instructions. They were to make it dramatic enough that it would never be forgotten, and they certainly delivered. The gown had multiple elements, from ivory silk taffeta to lace, sequins, thousands of pearls, and much more. It was a striking look, as was the 25-foot train that trailed after her dainty figure.
It may feel dated by modern fashion standards, but Diana's dress was a perfect embodiment of the most-loved elements of the '80s. It was big, over the top, and it made quite the impression. A feat like this cost the royal purse a hefty sum, coming in at $114,800, approximately $449,000 today.
Mariah Carey set fire to her expensive wedding dress
It's a sad fact that not every expensive wedding dress ever made gets to have its moment in the sun. Mariah Carey broke up with her fiance, James Packer, in 2016, and there was substantial media buzz around the split. There was nothing amicable about the breakup if reports are to be believed, and this was highlighted when Carey debuted the music video for "I Don't" the following year. In one scene, the singer can be seen wearing a revealing, form-hugging red dress throwing a wedding dress into a fire pit.
Sources told TMZ that this wasn't a simple prop for dramatic effect. It was the real gown that Carey had planned to wear on her wedding day to Packer. The Valentino creation had a price tag of $250,000, making this an eye-wateringly expensive act of symbolism. Considering that the "Hero" singer makes over $1 million in annual recording royalties from just one song — "All I Want For Christmas Is You" – she probably isn't crying over it.
Meghan Markle paid for her own quarter-million-dollar wedding dress
All eyes were on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in the lead-up to her big day in 2018. As her sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had such a phenomenal, show-stopping gown in 2011, many wondered what style she would go for. Meghan opted for a simple, classic, and elegant gown by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. "There was something about [the gown] that really captured that new journey that [Meghan and Harry] were going to be on," she told Vanity Fair. "The fact that this was a very different wedding — and ceremony — to any other royal event in that chapel or any royal weddings, previously."
The dress featured a bateau neckline and slim skirt and was paired with a flowing veil with embroidered edging. Unlike some other royal brides, Meghan bought the dress with her own money, and it set her back $250,000. Even with that price tag, the dress divided critics. While some loved it, it was criticized for being plain and ill-fitting.
Princess Eugenie's wedding gown cost more than Meghan's
In 2018, it was Princess Eugenie's turn for a fairytale royal wedding. Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter married her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle, saying her vows in St George's Chapel, where Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry married earlier that year. Eugenie opted for a striking off-the-shoulder dress by designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos that pulled in at the waist before flowing out in a voluminous skirt.
Eugenie topped off the look with a diamond tiara, opting to forgo the royal tradition of wearing a veil. She highlighted the gown with a simple white floral bouquet. Though it didn't have embellishments or elaborate embroidery, the classic design was timeless and memorable. Reports suggest that this royal gown cost around $260,000, which sounds like a steal when you consider how much other, more senior royals spent on their dresses.
Kate Middleton's wedding dress was in a league of its own
When a senior member of the House of Windsor ties the knot, it's a big deal. The British royals know how to throw a wedding, and it becomes a national (and arguably worldwide) event of interest. After a long courtship, Prince William finally married Kate Middleton (now Catherine, Princess of Wales) in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Royal wedding dress designs are kept under lock and key until the big day, so there was a lot of speculation about what Catherine would wear. When she finally emerged wearing an Alexander Mcqueen dress, jaws dropped.
The dress was the creation of the fashion house's designer, Sarah Burton. Everything from the lace sleeves to the exquisite tailoring of the body was meticulously planned. The stunning gown, which cost a reported $434,000, even required special treatment throughout the process. The seamstresses who worked on it had to stop and wash their hands every 30 minutes to prevent them from dirtying the dress, according to Vanity Fair, and the needles had to be replaced every few hours to ensure they didn't dull. The hard work paid off, and Catherine's gown sparked a new wedding dress trend with similar designs popping up in wedding boutiques across the globe. To this day, it's regarded as one of the most striking royal bridal gowns ever produced.
Kim Kardashian spared no expense on her third wedding gown
Their 2014 wedding was a testament to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's insanely glamorous life. At the time, they were one of the entertainment industry's most powerful couples, and the spotlight was on them — and Kim's dress. It wasn't the reality star's first time down the aisle, but she didn't go for something a little less fancy. Instead, Kardashian opted for a Givenchy gown designed by Riccardo Tisci.
As you might expect, the detailing was nothing sort of exquisite. The gown featured sheer sleeves, subtle and delicate pearl detailing, and cut-outs to accentuate Kim's curves. The bespoke dress wasn't cheap, either, coming in at an eye-watering $500,000. For that kind of money, it's hardly surprising that Tisci was there on the big day. "Riccardo personally dressed Kim before she walked down the aisle," a source told People. Although the couple's marriage came to an end in 2021, the gown remains a fixture in pop culture history.
Salma Hayak's Balenciaga gown was perfect for her wedding
It's no secret that Salma Hayek's husband is one of the richest people on the planet. Francois-Henri Pinault has attracted famous women before and is the father of supermodel Linda Evangelista's child, Augustin James. While his relationship with Evangelista never turned serious, Pinault headed down the aisle with Hayek in 2009. The pair were perhaps so over the moon with their nuptials that they had two separate ceremonies. The first one, a civil ceremony, was relatively low-key, but the second one, held in Venice, was the main event.
To celebrate, Hayek wore a top-of-the-line dress by celebrity favorite Balenciaga. It makes sense that Hayek went for this label, as Pinault managed Balenciaga at the time. He has since become chairman and CEO of the label's parent company, Kering.
Hayek's beautiful gown featured an intricately embellished and perfectly fitting bodice and a full ivory skirt. As you might expect, this wasn't an off-the-rack number. No, it reportedly cost somewhere in the region of $613,000.
Victoria Swarovski's gown was worth its weight in gold (or crystals)
The Swarovski family isn't short of money, so when heiress, singer, and model Victoria Swarovski got hitched in 2017, she spared no expense on every element of her day. The socialite wed Werner Murz in a glittering ceremony that could rival the family's own gems. While there were many noteworthy elements of the day, Victoria's dress takes the cake. The beautiful bell-shaped princess gown by Cinco weighed over 100 pounds, as it was embellished with 500,000 crystals (Swarovski, of course) and featured an elaborate flowing train that spanned nearly 20 feet long.
The total price is thought to be in the region of €900,000, which is over $1 million. Aside from the crystal detailing, the dress also boasted a semi-sheer bodice and a textured skirt. Considering the weight of the gown, it's hardly surprising that Victoria changed for the reception. The bride switched into a strapless white gown to party the night away that was (presumably) much more comfortable than the sparkling main dress she wore for the ceremony.