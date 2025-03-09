A Look Back At Hunter Schafer's Whirlwind Romance With Rosalia
You might remember "Euphoria" actor Hunter Schafer's ill-fated relationship with her co-star, musician Dominic Fike. What you may not know, however, is Schafer's short-lived romance with another musician, Rosalía, for five months back in 2019. Sounds like someone has a type.
Many speculated that the two were involved then, even though they didn't confirm the relationship while they were dating. But, when speaking to GQ in April 2024, Schafer finally revealed that they'd been in a relationship. Though she admitted, it took her some time to realize that their hang-outs were, in fact, dates. Although their relationship ended, the pair stayed close. "I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with, she's family no matter what," Schafer said after revealing that the two had spoken the night before and agreed to come forward about their relationship. "It's something I'm happy to share. And I think she feels that way too." It's commendable that Schafer and Rosalía were able to stay so close, as they're about to see a lot more of each other.
The former couple recently became coworkers
The highly anticipated third season of HBO's "Euphoria," is officially underway, and Hunter Schafer, who's played "Jules" for two seasons, will be greeted by two of her exes on set, with both Rosalía and Dominic Fike in the series. Fike has previously been on the show, but Rosalía is a new addition to the cast. Deadline was the first to report the news in February 2025, adding that Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, and Colman Domingo were set as guest stars. Sounds like it could be a recipe for disaster or really good TV.
HBO confirmed that filming began in January 2025 after viewers spent years wondering if the show was coming back. The delay in filming may have been in part because of Angus Cloud's (who played "Fez") untimely death in 2023. It seems the cast was just as in the dark about the state of the show as viewers. Schafer remarked that she had no idea what was happening with Season 3 while on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in August 2024.
By the time 2025 came, they were ready to get the ball rolling. Speaking to E! News about filming Season 3 in February 2025, Schafer said, "You know, after all this time, it feels really nice ... It's where I learned to act and write; it really introduced me to the film world." She added that filming "Euphoria" felt like a homecoming. Thankfully, she's on good terms with both exes, so there may not be any drama to speak of.