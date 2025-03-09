Why Eva Mendes Disappeared From Hollywood

Her Hollywood hiatus began when she gave birth to her daughter, Esmeralda, in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed their youngest daughter, Amada. While Mendes keeps her kids away from the spotlight, she has opened up about being a mother, and why she left fame behind to take on that role. "Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me," she told People of her decision to halt her acting career. "They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it."

Advertisement

Mendes opened up on the "Today" show about how she and Gosling came to an agreement that he would continue acting, while she became the stay-at-home parent. "It was like a no-brainer," the businesswoman said. "I'm so lucky, and I was like, 'If I can have this time with my children' — and I still work, I just don't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away. It was almost just a non-verbal agreement."