Usha Vance's Bold Color Choice For 2025 Joint Address Goes Where Melania Has Never Dared

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance and now Second Lady of the United States, is in the audience for Donald Trump's first speech for a joint session of Congress during his second term as president. Usha's style drastically differs from Melania Trump, Donald's wife, and she's shown it again here today. Usha is wearing a pale pink/peach colored jacket for the big event; it's a similar color to the outfit that Usha wore for the inauguration. Melania, in contrast, is in a charcoal gray outfit for the occasion.

Neutral colors have been Melania's go to for big events like this one. In 2017, 2019, and 2020, Melania wore black for the State of the Union. In 2018, she wore all white, perhaps because Democratic congresswomen were specifically wearing black that year in conjunction with the #MeToo movement. So Usha is really standing out with her choice of color at this event.