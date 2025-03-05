Usha Vance's Bold Color Choice For 2025 Joint Address Goes Where Melania Has Never Dared
Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance and now Second Lady of the United States, is in the audience for Donald Trump's first speech for a joint session of Congress during his second term as president. Usha's style drastically differs from Melania Trump, Donald's wife, and she's shown it again here today. Usha is wearing a pale pink/peach colored jacket for the big event; it's a similar color to the outfit that Usha wore for the inauguration. Melania, in contrast, is in a charcoal gray outfit for the occasion.
Neutral colors have been Melania's go to for big events like this one. In 2017, 2019, and 2020, Melania wore black for the State of the Union. In 2018, she wore all white, perhaps because Democratic congresswomen were specifically wearing black that year in conjunction with the #MeToo movement. So Usha is really standing out with her choice of color at this event.
Usha Vance's suit choice seems to align her more with Democrats
Although Usha Vance's outfit couldn't really be called pink, her choice for Donald Trump's first address to Congress almost seems like she's siding with the Democratic women who were making a literal fashion statement against the Trump administration. A number of congresswomen are specifically wearing pink to Donald Trump's address to the House and the Senate. Teresa Fernández, representative from New Mexico, told Time that the pink delivers a message: "[to] "signal our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families. Pink is a color of power and protest."
It's entirely possible that Vance opted to wear this peachy tone because she likes the hue, but we have to wonder if Usha knew about the colorful Democratic protest before she chose her outfit. Granted, hers isn't a bright pink the way that Nancy Pelosi and others are dressed, but it seems like an odd coincidence.