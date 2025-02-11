Usha Vance Proves She's Not Taking Glam Tips From Melania In New Photo (And She's Better Off)

Usha Vance isn't a regular vice president's wife, she's a cool vice president's wife. Though her husband, JD Vance, has only been in office for a little less than a month, Usha is already making her own mark amongst the MAGA elite. And by this we mean she isn't afraid to show she's aging like every other human being on the planet.

While spending time in Paris, France in February 2025 with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife First Lady Brigitte Macron, Usha was spotted rocking an all-natural hair look. Her beautiful black hair was sprinkled with gray, and the mother of three didn't feel the need to dye the rogue hairs or get highlights to hide them. While First Lady Melania Trump's hair is silky and long (though some of that is hair extensions), the first lady has had quite a hair transformation over the years that seems to include dye jobs.

There's presumably many, shall we say, suggestions put on the wives of the two most powerful men in the U.S., but Usha hasn't given into societal pressure to look younger. Instead, she openly embraces her body's natural changes. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to change up your look if it's something you want to do for yourself, there is an issue when you do it solely for others.

