Who Is Rep. Al Green? Meet The Man Who Took A Big Swing At Trump's Ego
On Tuesday March 4, President Donald Trump addressed Congress to tout bold claims and battle back against any possible opposition to how his chaotic second term has been going. However, it seemed at least one person showed up ready to start a fight with Trump's ego — Texas Congressman Al Green. According to the Wall Street Journal, Green refused to be seated when Trump began his speech, and continued to disrupt the event. Holding out his cane, Green can be heard shouting, "You don't have a mandate," in response to Trump bragging about his recent presidential win. While Trump's 2024 win was not as contested as his 2020 loss, there were still some controversial rumors swirling around it.
To counter the disruption, the conservative yet slim majority in the room stood up and chanted "USA!" until Green was eventually escorted out by security. As the elderly democrat was forcibly removed, House Republicans could be heard singing, "na nah nah nah hey hey hey goodbye." Which is certainly one way to handle internal conflict. And while Trump is still looking just a little worn out from the election, the antics of the Texas democrat have certainly gotten everyone wondering who is, exactly, Representative Al Green.
Texas Democrat Al Green has a long legacy of opposing Trump
A staunch civil rights advocate, Al Green is well-primed to become a nightmare for Donald Trump — especially as Trump continues to attempt to dismantle as much of the status quo as possible. According to the congressional website for Green, he hails from New Orleans, Louisiana and his family has a legacy of fighting for what they see as noble causes. He attended historically Black colleges and universities such as Howard and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and has been representing Texas' 9th Congressional District for nine terms so far.
Of course, many of the committees Green currently serves on are under threat from the Trump administration, such as the Financial Services Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee. However, it appears Green was ready to stick it to Trump where he knew it would hurt most — right in the ego. Even though Trump's confusing confidant Elon Musk has been doing a just fine job of stealing the show lately, Green wanted to take matters into his own hands. After Green successfully got himself booted from the event, there's a good chance his name will be trending for quite a while — something that's sure to send Trump into a tizzy.