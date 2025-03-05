Who Is Rep. Al Green? Meet The Man Who Took A Big Swing At Trump's Ego

On Tuesday March 4, President Donald Trump addressed Congress to tout bold claims and battle back against any possible opposition to how his chaotic second term has been going. However, it seemed at least one person showed up ready to start a fight with Trump's ego — Texas Congressman Al Green. According to the Wall Street Journal, Green refused to be seated when Trump began his speech, and continued to disrupt the event. Holding out his cane, Green can be heard shouting, "You don't have a mandate," in response to Trump bragging about his recent presidential win. While Trump's 2024 win was not as contested as his 2020 loss, there were still some controversial rumors swirling around it.

To counter the disruption, the conservative yet slim majority in the room stood up and chanted "USA!" until Green was eventually escorted out by security. As the elderly democrat was forcibly removed, House Republicans could be heard singing, "na nah nah nah hey hey hey goodbye." Which is certainly one way to handle internal conflict. And while Trump is still looking just a little worn out from the election, the antics of the Texas democrat have certainly gotten everyone wondering who is, exactly, Representative Al Green.