The Most Scandalous First Lady Outfits Ever Worn

From the criticism surrounding Melania Trump making a fashion faux pas at Jimmy Carter's funeral to Michelle Obama's extremely expensive outfits, we can see that it's not easy for a first lady to avoid scandal.

"For a lot of Americans, the first lady represents the administration," Valerie Steele, chief curator and director of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told Women's Wear Daily, "so she should represent that administration and more generally represent the United States in the world. We expect her to live up to that. That's her job in a sense." This job, it seems, involves fashion. While their looks are also often praised, first ladies in the Land of Liberty can't shake the scrutiny that comes their, and their stylists', way when they step out in public.

From Jacqueline Kennedy's controversial colorful trousers in the 1960s to Frances Cleveland shocking the nation in the 1880s with by showing some skin, these are some of the most scandalous first lady fashion moments in history.

