Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Is Unrecognizable In Snaps From Her Child Acting Days

Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey may have been the star tear-jerking duo of "Beaches," but it was Mayim Bialik and Marcie Leeds who introduced us to the friendship that still haunts our hearts to this day. In honor of the film's director, the late Garry Marshall, Leeds and Bialik reunited in a hilarious re-creation of their famous opening scene. In 2016, Bialik posted a YouTube video of her and Leeds reading the script of "Beaches," dressed in two wacky outfits inspired by their original costumes. Bialik looked jokingly displeased over her costume re-creation, which included a dishevled red wig, pink tank-top, black underwear, and sheer, black tights — the cigarette dangling from her lip was the cherry on top.

The video came 28 years after "Beaches" debuted; for many of those years, Bialik was on a hiatus from the Hollywood scene. In that time, she received a PhD in neuroscience and started a family. But she remembers "Beaches" as the most formative project in her young career. In 2018, when Variety asked her if she learned anything from being in the film, Bialik said, "I guess the most salient is that your life can change in a moment. Because mine did. They could have gone with so many other girls. Maybe they should have. But this became my life story. This became really the architecture of my very existence. In all of our lives, there are those moments. And that was mine."