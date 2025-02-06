Mayim Bialik Was Never The Same After The Big Bang Theory

"The Big Bang Theory" introduced Amy Ferrel Fowler as Sheldon Cooper's love interest at the end of Season 3, and over the course of nine years, Amy slowly became a regular character. At the same time, the world also turned its attention to the real-life neuroscientist who portrayed the role — Mayim Bialik. Though the sitcom wasn't Bialik's first gig, it had been a while since her last life-changing role where she played a main character in the '90s sitcom, "Blossom." From 2010 to 2019, Bialik underwent a stunning transformation and became more and more central to "The Big Bang Theory" cast. The actor still often refers to the series as "life-changing."

Unsurprisingly, she was never the same after the show wrapped. Bialik revealed having undergone five stages of grief when the show ended. "I think I've been in denial about it ending," she wrote on her blog, Grok Nation, around that time, and documented the rage, depression, bargaining, and eventual acceptance she felt."This is not a linear process, this grief thing and the end of TBBT has reminded me how deep and insidious grief can be." She revealed in a separate post that she wasn't even able to stay at the wrap party on the first night. "It was really big and loud and hectic, I was feeling so overwhelmed emotionally that I didn't stay too long." So instead, she went back to her hotel room, changed, and spent some time alone. After saying goodbye to Amy, Bialik spent some time being a full-time mom.

