Tragic Details About Parker Posey's Life

Actress Parker Posey had a solid run of memorable movie roles during the 1990s. Her big break was in the classic movie "Dazed and Confused" alongside Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck. She was an independent film star — Time Magazine even called Posey "Queen of the Indies." But the actress seemed to be pushed aside by Hollywood in favor of A-list celebrities who were big box office favorites. Now, she is back on the Hollywood scene thanks to her role as Victoria Ratliff in the third season of the critically acclaimed series "The White Lotus."

Posey is no stranger to the ups and downs of Hollywood. Her career has taken several turns with her roles in the 2000s mostly consisting of guest appearances on television shows and occasional stints of theater. (While she did appear in the box office success "Superman Returns," she was relegated to playing a secondary character.) In between acting projects, Posey felt compelled to try new avenues of entertainment since she was not being cast in movies. She went on to write a memoir, star in an audio fiction podcast, and even sang vocals on several Ryan Adams songs (the two dated from 2003 to 2005). But her lack of stability in the acting world led to a lot of confusion and a bit of an identity crisis for Posey, all throughout her decades-long career.

