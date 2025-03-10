Why Some Royal Watchers Are Convinced Meghan Markle Has Been Lying About Her Height

Meghan Markle's height is reported to be 5'6," but some fans online have been speculating that this is not her true height. Due to pictures that depict the Duchess of Sussex next to her husband, Prince Harry, and showcase a major height difference between the two, some of the public is starting to believe Meghan is shorter than she initially stated.

For years, there have been questions from the press regarding Meghan's height and why she would often appear much shorter than other royal family members. However, Meghan has reportedly gone to many lengths to hide her true height. Meghan almost always wears heels to add a couple of inches, although she still looks short next to Harry. Another alleged strategy is choosing clothing that gives the appearance of height. Photographer Glenn Gratton told the outlet Femail (via Yahoo!), "The shape of [her] skirts ... give the optical illusion to make her look taller than she actually is," further showcasing just how intent Meghan has been on gaining a few inches. This is an excellent fashion trick to look taller and creates more doubt surrounding Meghan's true stature.

