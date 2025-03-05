Meet New NBC Anchor Tom Llamas' Wife Jennifer And Their Three Children
Longtime "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt announced last month he was leaving the show after a decade and moving over to "Dateline" full-time. At the time, his replacement hadn't been revealed, but now the wait is over. The network announced that Tom Llamas has been tapped for the role. According to NBC News' executive VP in a press release, "Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of 'NBC Nightly News'" (via People).
Despite rumors of competition between them, Llamas, who is expected to take over Holt's position in the summer, shared how honored he felt for the opportunity. "Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth," he said. People also reported Llamas had Holt's blessing about the takeover.
He currently lives in Westchester County, NY with his wife, Jennifer, and their three kids: Malena, Juju, and Tomas. In an interview with The New York Times, Llamas shared how his Catholic faith is an important aspect of his family's life. On Sundays, they'll usually attend Mass, and later Llamas will hit baseballs with his son.
His resume is quite impressive
Taking a quick look at Tom Llamas' IMDb page shows why it's a no-brainer that NBC tapped him for this new job. He's already super familiar with "NBC Nightly News," has done nearly 200 episodes of "Today," and, as the NYT reported, covered both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics and natural disasters.
Llamas used to work for ABC News before leaving the network in 2021 and hopping over to NBC News. When the news dropped, he tweeted, "Glad that kid who was working weekend overnights at @msnbc writing scripts, running prompter, and very unsure about the future never gave up. Excited about the days ahead and the chance to work with the force that is @NBCNews. I hope you'll join me." He's seemingly been at NBC in some capacity ever since.
Llamas' Instagram page is a collection of reports he's done for his job, with family snapshots tossed in from time to time, including taking his son to a Yankees game, celebrating the 4th of July, and goofing off on Halloween. He has clearly found that sweet spot in creating a work-life balance.