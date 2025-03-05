Meet New NBC Anchor Tom Llamas' Wife Jennifer And Their Three Children

Longtime "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt announced last month he was leaving the show after a decade and moving over to "Dateline" full-time. At the time, his replacement hadn't been revealed, but now the wait is over. The network announced that Tom Llamas has been tapped for the role. According to NBC News' executive VP in a press release, "Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of 'NBC Nightly News'" (via People).

Advertisement

Despite rumors of competition between them, Llamas, who is expected to take over Holt's position in the summer, shared how honored he felt for the opportunity. "Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth," he said. People also reported Llamas had Holt's blessing about the takeover.

He currently lives in Westchester County, NY with his wife, Jennifer, and their three kids: Malena, Juju, and Tomas. In an interview with The New York Times, Llamas shared how his Catholic faith is an important aspect of his family's life. On Sundays, they'll usually attend Mass, and later Llamas will hit baseballs with his son.

Advertisement