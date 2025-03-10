Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Youngest Son Is Growing Up Fast

The best thing to come out of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's marriage was their three children. Oldest child Violet Affleck is all grown up and attending college at Yale, while their middle child, Fin Affleck, revealed their name change at the funeral for Garner's father. Their youngest son is named Samuel Affleck, and he is growing up super fast too. Considering how he's been in the public eye since literally the day he was born, it's a wonder where the time went since his birthday on February 27, 2012.

Samuel appears close with Ben and Garner despite their divorce, which was finalized in 2018. He's the spitting image of both of his parents and mostly lives life outside of the spotlight. His birth initially overwhelmed Garner, who shared on "Conan" that while she "wouldn't trade [Samuel] for anything," three kids was such a different ballgame compared to only having two. "You know how two feels like six?" she asked host Conan O'Brien. "Three just put me right over the edge." Obviously, things are easier now that her kids are older, but life sounded like quite a doozy for Garner back in 2012.