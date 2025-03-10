Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Youngest Son Is Growing Up Fast
The best thing to come out of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's marriage was their three children. Oldest child Violet Affleck is all grown up and attending college at Yale, while their middle child, Fin Affleck, revealed their name change at the funeral for Garner's father. Their youngest son is named Samuel Affleck, and he is growing up super fast too. Considering how he's been in the public eye since literally the day he was born, it's a wonder where the time went since his birthday on February 27, 2012.
Samuel appears close with Ben and Garner despite their divorce, which was finalized in 2018. He's the spitting image of both of his parents and mostly lives life outside of the spotlight. His birth initially overwhelmed Garner, who shared on "Conan" that while she "wouldn't trade [Samuel] for anything," three kids was such a different ballgame compared to only having two. "You know how two feels like six?" she asked host Conan O'Brien. "Three just put me right over the edge." Obviously, things are easier now that her kids are older, but life sounded like quite a doozy for Garner back in 2012.
He's a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan
If there's a home game for the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, there's a good chance Samuel Affleck will be there to cheer on the basketball team. He's been photographed courtside watching games intently, either with his mom, dad, or even his then-stepmom, Jennifer Lopez.
Back in 2023, Samuel got to help introduce the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game starting lineups with his dad, and he totally hammed it up for the crowd, pumping his arms and looking at his dad with wholesome admiration. There are perks when your parents are famous — even though they still have rules to follow like every other kid — and Samuel definitely gets to enjoy them when it comes to basketball. His dad even played personal photographer for Samuel when he met Stephen Curry and they took a photo together. Adorably, Samuel was wearing a blue hoodie with Curry's face and jersey number on it when he shook hands with the NBA player in 2024.
He's quickly catching up to his mom's height
Samuel Affleck still has plenty of growing to do, so mom Jennifer Garner better watch out. She'll be looking up at her son sooner than she thinks. Ben Affleck is around 6'3" tall, while Garner is 5'8" tall. With those statuesque genes, it wouldn't be too shocking if Samuel passes the six-foot mark. After all, his sister Violet Affleck is six feet tall and towering over her mother, especially in heels. Fin Affleck doesn't seem to have hit the six-foot mark yet, based on paparazzi photos taken in January 2025, but it's still possible.
He may be growing up fast, but Samuel isn't too old to still go bike riding with his mom, a sweet activity they were once photographed doing together back in October 2023. The duo kept the hobby safe by both wearing black helmets. They've been seen biking together on multiple occasions, including during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What Samuel's parents have shared about him
Because he lives life out of the spotlight, there's not a lot fans know about Samuel Affleck besides the cute stories and tidbits Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have shared about him on talk shows or in interviews. One major thing that happened to Samuel was when he had an impromptu play date with Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. Ben shared a story on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2016 about how he took his son to a playplace during a visit to England and learned later that his kid was playing with the future king and his sister. "Now I can tell him, 'You got a cold from the King of England,'" Ben joked.
In another interview, Ben revealed how his son doesn't love the New England Patriots, because while Ben may be from Boston, Samuel isn't; he's a native of LA. Samuel also used to be obsessed with "Frozen" and wanted his dad to sing as well as "the Man" did, aka Jimmy Fallon, who sang "Let It Go" with star Idina Menzel. Unsurprisingly, Fallon loved this story when Ben shared it on "The Tonight Show."