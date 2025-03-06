Meghan Markle's Brother Weighs In On Her Controversial New Show & Delivers Most Brutal Review Yet
Thomas Markle Jr. has become the latest critic of his sister's 2025 Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." In an exclusive interview with "Talk TV," Thomas said that Meghan Markle's show is bland and filled with sensationalized stories about her childhood. He opened the interview guns blazing, saying, "The opening scene with the with the bees, the first thing I thought was 'oh my, Meghan's going to stick her face in a box of bees and it's going to be called, Botox with Meghan.'" He further mentioned that the show met his expectations of being uninteresting and that it was quite a bore.
The hard analysis did not end there. Thomas said that the series was so generic that it was as if it was planned that way. Thomas went on to rip into his sister's portrayal as someone who spent extensive periods in the kitchen as a child. "She didn't cook anything for anybody ever growing up," he said. "but when she started cooking bath salts on the show, then it all makes sense." The interviewer, Kevin O'Sullivan, inquired about the Markle family's upbringing, as he noted Meghan made mention of growing up in poverty. But Thomas Jr. clarified, "We weren't poor. She didn't have to rub those two nickels together at Sizzler's salad bar."
The Duchess of Sussex's brother continued with his negative opinion, stating that Netflix should place a disclaimer at the beginning of the show indicating that the crew did not pass away from boredom during filming.
Thomas Markle Jr. isn't the only one who has critiqued Meghan's show
During Thomas Markle Jr.'s interview on "Talk TV," the show's host, Kevin O'Sullivan, also bashed Meghan Markle's Netflix series. "I used to have to watch about 35 hours of TV every single week for my previous job ... I've seen some boring programs ... I was actually shocked by how dull this was," O'Sullivan said.
Others have come for Meghan's new series as well. In early 2025, when Netflix released the trailer for "With Love, Meghan," Meghan McCain, who has bad blood with Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, said on X that the show seemed very "produced and out of touch," while noting that the United States was going through an intense season following fatal attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas. "I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods," McCain said. "This is why the world doesn't like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment." Many commenters under McCain's tweet agreed with her analysis of the posh trailer.
In March 2025, Meghan told People that creating the Netflix series, which has moments that rub some folk the wrong way, helped her experience growth. "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It's a learning curve," she said.