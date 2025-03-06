Meghan Markle's Brother Weighs In On Her Controversial New Show & Delivers Most Brutal Review Yet

Thomas Markle Jr. has become the latest critic of his sister's 2025 Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." In an exclusive interview with "Talk TV," Thomas said that Meghan Markle's show is bland and filled with sensationalized stories about her childhood. He opened the interview guns blazing, saying, "The opening scene with the with the bees, the first thing I thought was 'oh my, Meghan's going to stick her face in a box of bees and it's going to be called, Botox with Meghan.'" He further mentioned that the show met his expectations of being uninteresting and that it was quite a bore.

The hard analysis did not end there. Thomas said that the series was so generic that it was as if it was planned that way. Thomas went on to rip into his sister's portrayal as someone who spent extensive periods in the kitchen as a child. "She didn't cook anything for anybody ever growing up," he said. "but when she started cooking bath salts on the show, then it all makes sense." The interviewer, Kevin O'Sullivan, inquired about the Markle family's upbringing, as he noted Meghan made mention of growing up in poverty. But Thomas Jr. clarified, "We weren't poor. She didn't have to rub those two nickels together at Sizzler's salad bar."

The Duchess of Sussex's brother continued with his negative opinion, stating that Netflix should place a disclaimer at the beginning of the show indicating that the crew did not pass away from boredom during filming.

