What The Ladies Of Severance Look Like Without Makeup

Harmony Cobel might be the ice queen on the severed floor, but in real life, actor Patricia Arquette is a bright light. Her character's dark lipstick and silver hair add to Cobel's chilling essence, which dominates Lumon and its employees. However, Arquette is normally rocking blonde locks and her natural face — which she passed down to her gorgeous daughter — is much less intimidating.

Arquette has never molded herself to fit into any cultural expectations. As fellow actor and "Severance" executive producer Ben Stiller told Vanity Fair in 2019, "There is something about Patricia that is very genuine and unconflicted." He added that although "she is extremely beautiful ... as an actor she's always been very much not about that, just really about the work."

Arquette grew up in a Virginian commune surrounded by hippies in the 1970s, which may have been where she grew confident in her natural beauty. However, it probably helps that she has healthy skin. The actor revealed in a 2022 issue of InStyle that she makes her own concoction of chickpea flour, honey, and yogurt that she lathers on her face to use as a mask. "Once it has dried, you rub it in circles to flake it all off," Arquette explained (via People). "Your skin feels like a baby's afterward."

