Signs Ben Affleck Is Ready To Rekindle His Romance With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shattered hearts across the globe when they announced their divorce in 2017, but the couple had been living separate lives for two years at that point. Their decade-long marriage almost made fans believe that they'd be one of those Hollywood couples who stuck together forever. Sadly, this wasn't the case. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Garner said the hardest part about her split from Affleck wasn't all the tabloid fodder. "Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard," she confessed. "My children's eyes are on me." Affleck later told The New York Times that his divorce from Garner is "the biggest regret of my life," adding, "I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did things I regret."

More recently, rumors have been rife that Affleck wants to rekindle his romance with Garner. The actress is currently dating businessman John Miller, and apparently, they are already like an old married couple. That's not exactly good news for Affleck if he's indeed interested in giving their relationship a second shot.

There have been many signs that the actor might not quite be over his first wife, the most obvious being the affection he has displayed towards Garner since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 2024. "They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out," a source told People about Garner and Affleck's relationship, adding, "[Affleck has been] extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate." Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail, "[Jennifer Lopez wasn't] the love of his life. Jen [Garner] was."

