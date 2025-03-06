Signs Ben Affleck Is Ready To Rekindle His Romance With Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shattered hearts across the globe when they announced their divorce in 2017, but the couple had been living separate lives for two years at that point. Their decade-long marriage almost made fans believe that they'd be one of those Hollywood couples who stuck together forever. Sadly, this wasn't the case. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Garner said the hardest part about her split from Affleck wasn't all the tabloid fodder. "Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard," she confessed. "My children's eyes are on me." Affleck later told The New York Times that his divorce from Garner is "the biggest regret of my life," adding, "I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did things I regret."
More recently, rumors have been rife that Affleck wants to rekindle his romance with Garner. The actress is currently dating businessman John Miller, and apparently, they are already like an old married couple. That's not exactly good news for Affleck if he's indeed interested in giving their relationship a second shot.
There have been many signs that the actor might not quite be over his first wife, the most obvious being the affection he has displayed towards Garner since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 2024. "They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out," a source told People about Garner and Affleck's relationship, adding, "[Affleck has been] extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate." Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail, "[Jennifer Lopez wasn't] the love of his life. Jen [Garner] was."
Affleck was very affectionate toward Garner when they went paintballing with their kids
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner appear to have an excellent co-parenting relationship, so it's only natural that the former couple would spend time together every now and then because of their kids. When they were spotted getting cozy while going paintballing with their kids in March 2025, however, it got the internet talking, especially when the Daily Mail published photographs of Affleck embracing his ex-wife — and she didn't appear to mind. If one hadn't known about their split, they would have appeared like any other happy couple. Insiders have claimed that Garner and Affleck grew closer after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and got back into the rhythm of communicating frequently. "[They] text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years," one insider told the Daily Mail, adding, "He loves her more than any woman he has ever loved besides his mom."
The former couple fueled rumors that they're closer than ever when they were spotted together on Valentine's Day in 2025. "They have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever," an insider told Page Six, claiming that Affleck's divorce and the devastating Los Angeles fires only served to bring him and Garner closer. "[They are] very grateful that they have such an amazing relationship," the source added.
Affleck spent Thanksgiving with Garner in 2024
As his marriage with Jennifer Lopez was imploding, Ben Affleck was revealed to have spent Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner and his kids in 2024. The family put in some time on the holiday to volunteer with The Midnight Mission to provide homeless people with food. It's not clear how Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, felt about all this, but sources who spoke to the Daily Mail hinted he wasn't exactly happy with how much time Affleck was spending with his partner but had accepted that they will always have a special connection.
Sources later told Page Six that Affleck was thrilled to be able to spend the holiday with his ex-wife, claiming the actor doesn't feel the need to be "on" around Garner. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her," the insider alleged. "Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."
While Affleck spending Thanksgiving with Garner and his kids wasn't exactly strange, netizens took note when the actor and his ex-wife made yet another public appearance together shortly after the holiday. They were spotted grabbing breakfast together and going for a drive afterwards. One can only wonder how Miller felt about this outing.
Affleck leaned heavily on Garner for support during his divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's messy divorce had the actor turning to his ex wife, Jennifer Garner, for support, and according to sources who spoke to Radar Online, Garner was more than happy to help her ex-husband through the heartbreak. "[Garner has been] a crucial support for Ben as his marriage to JLo fell apart," the source claimed (via Marca). "He values Jen's advice highly and knows how incredibly fortunate he is to have her. She's kept him grounded and positive." The insider added that Garner's unwavering support served as a reminder to Affleck of the beautiful relationship they used to have.
Sources who spoke to the Daily Mail claimed Garner jumped into the fray when Affleck and Lopez's marriage imploded, serving as a "marriage counselor" and "mediator" during the split. Affleck's subsequent closeness to his ex-wife had tongues wagging that Garner and John Miller might call it quits, but that hasn't been the case as of yet. Sources who spoke to Life & Style said that Garner's involvement in Affleck's divorce did put pressure on her relationship with Miller, but that the businessman proved he's a supportive partner. "John has proven, without a doubt, that he's willing to stand by Jen through anything," the source said.
Some sources say Affleck wants to rekindle his romance with Garner
After Ben Affleck's split from Jennifer Lopez led to a renewed closeness between him and Jennifer Garner, Radar Online's sources claimed the former couple were dating again in secret. "It started months ago. Just look at how happy they look. They've gotten a second chance at love," an insider told the outlet in September 2024. And although Affleck's affection for Garner has been obvious since his split from Lopez, the rumors that he had rekindled his romance with his ex-wife were quickly disproved. Word on the street, however, is that if Garner wasn't in a relationship, Affleck would most certainly be vying for her affection.
"[He] would love another chance... if the timing is ever right," a source told Page Six. "At the same time, Ben knows it's just not realistic at this time in their lives." The insider added that Affleck is respectful of Garner's relationship with John Miller and wouldn't do anything to sabotage it. But if other sources are to be believed, Affleck's obvious affection for Garner has had Miller feeling a little disgruntled on more than one occasion. "Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel," a source told Page Six in January 2025.
Other sources say Affleck won't get a second shot at romance with his ex
As much as there have been signs and sources that indicate Ben Affleck would be more than eager to get back together with Jennifer Garner, other insiders have said that fans can forget about a reunion, with one telling Life & Style that Garner and John Miller are planning to get married sometime in the summer of 2025.
Speaking to Page Six, an insider said that, while Affleck would be eager for a reunion, Garner doesn't reciprocate his feelings. "That's just not where her head is at," they claimed. In March 2025, sources who claim to be close to Affleck told TMZ that there is no romance brewing between the exes, calling all the rumors "ridiculous." Another tipster told Us Weekly, "Everything is fine with John and Jen. Those close to them haven't heard of any issues." It seems that, as ready as Affleck may or may not be to get back with his ex-wife, a reunion is very unlikely at this time.