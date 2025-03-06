Obama's Latest Solo Outing Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing About Michelle

Barack Obama got quite the warm greeting at a basketball game this week. However, the spotlight was once again stolen by his and Michelle Obama's strange habit of not appearing in public together, and divorce rumors are going into overdrive.

On March 5, 2025, the former president was front and center to watch the Los Angeles Clippers battle it out on the court with the Detroit Pistons. Barack sat with Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Clippers, to watch the game — but it's who he wasn't sitting with that is getting social media attention. The crowd at Wednesday's game roared when they got a wave from Barack, who watched the Clippers win from behind the baseline. It seems that this fun night out was not a date night, though, and this has piqued the interest of the internet.

Of course, Barack can go to sporting events by himself, and Michelle can choose to skip out on evening outings without it meaning trouble in paradise. In the context of the past few months, though, speculation is growing. Michelle wasn't at Jimmy Carter's funeral alongside her husband back in January, and she was notably missing from Donald Trump's inauguration later that month. Are Michelle's repeated absences from public events simply coincidences or signs that this beloved couple is struggling? Unsurprisingly, theories are mixed.

