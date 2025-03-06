Laura Ingraham Accidentally Ages Herself With Jacket Plucked From Grandma's Closet

This pink blazer isn't the first time the Fox News host has worn outdated looks. We're not sure why Laura Ingraham chose to cover her killer legs when she wore a pair of pink-patterned pants on air, proving yet again that she needs to hang up the Regina George mother persona. In a clip she posted to Instagram, she chose a navy blue, sleeveless blouse to pair with the pants, and she still couldn't make it work. One user quipped, "Ugh, those pants! Is that 1/2 of your grandpa's leisure suit?"

Ingraham donned another dated relic when interviewing Donald Trump back in October 2024, and the frumpiness just proves that the garment had gone years without being worn. In a picture she posted to Instagram, the dated jacket/blazer/blouse thing is bright red, obviously, with gold buttons closed to the top, paired with black slacks — because she's a lady, of course.

Ingraham maintained the grandma cosplay when she chose to wear a white, collared button down underneath a black cardigan and slacks during a field interview for "The Ingraham Angle," which she posted in this pic. There is no splash of color and no accessories; it looks like she just hit the default button. It might be time for Ingraham to stop rooting around in Grandma and Grandpa's things and try some fresher styles.

