Laura Ingraham Accidentally Ages Herself With Jacket Plucked From Grandma's Closet
Painful in pink! Laura Ingraham donned a dated garment that didn't do her any favors during a Fox News Broadcast on March 5, 2025. The news anchor posted a video to X, talking again about the border crisis with Border Czar Tom Homan, but all we could focus on was how aged the ancient garment made her look, especially with her signature bob and all that rumored plastic surgery.
TOM HOMAN: "ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIME ENDS NOW"
Referring to Boston's mayor, Homan said: "If I get to live in her mind rent-free every day, that's kind of cool. But make no mistake—we're bringing hell to illegal alien criminals..." pic.twitter.com/LXb7dChxPA
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 6, 2025
The white fur-lined baby pink blazer may have been Ingraham trying to look sophisticated and classy, but all it did was remind us of Easter church service. Thanks to color theory, we know that muted, light colors make blonde, white women look more washed out and don't make their features stand out as much as more contrasting, darker colors would. A note of advice to Miss Ingraham: fire your stylist; she's not doing you the proper justice with the array of embarrassing outfits over the years.
The Fox News anchor keeps aging herself
This pink blazer isn't the first time the Fox News host has worn outdated looks. We're not sure why Laura Ingraham chose to cover her killer legs when she wore a pair of pink-patterned pants on air, proving yet again that she needs to hang up the Regina George mother persona. In a clip she posted to Instagram, she chose a navy blue, sleeveless blouse to pair with the pants, and she still couldn't make it work. One user quipped, "Ugh, those pants! Is that 1/2 of your grandpa's leisure suit?"
Ingraham donned another dated relic when interviewing Donald Trump back in October 2024, and the frumpiness just proves that the garment had gone years without being worn. In a picture she posted to Instagram, the dated jacket/blazer/blouse thing is bright red, obviously, with gold buttons closed to the top, paired with black slacks — because she's a lady, of course.
Ingraham maintained the grandma cosplay when she chose to wear a white, collared button down underneath a black cardigan and slacks during a field interview for "The Ingraham Angle," which she posted in this pic. There is no splash of color and no accessories; it looks like she just hit the default button. It might be time for Ingraham to stop rooting around in Grandma and Grandpa's things and try some fresher styles.