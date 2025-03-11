The Cheesy Way Kylie Kelce Pursued Jason: How The Couple Hit It Off

With his goofy antics and soft, girl-dad side, and with her authenticity and wit, Jason and Kylie Kelce quickly became one of the sports world's most beloved couples The odd-ball couple has been together since 2015, tying the knot in 2018. Their fairytale love story is one for the books, but when you get the inside scoop on how they met, you might think differently.

The couple were initially connected via Tinder, and Kylie has expressed how none of Jason's profile alerted her to him being an NFL player. Thinking this was just some Joe Shmo, she decided to cheekily drop some of her best pickup lines. She told Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" in February 2025 that when "I need Life Alert. I've fallen, and I can't get up," didn't work, she tried, "If I told you I worked for UPS, would you let me handle your package?" To which he finally responded.

The List asked relationship expert Susan Winter, creator of the "Love À La Carte Method," for her opinion on opening dialogue with quippy satire, and she advised to steer clear of the red flag if one's in search of a meaningful connection. "Cheesy, overused, and run-of-the-mill pick up lines are not going to create a connection in online dating. Trite pickup lines signal minimal effort and a lack of creativity. It's not a far leap to imagine you'll be lazy, boring, and superficial in real life," she said. She added, however: "Naughty pick up lines 'could' work if the recipient is looking for a casual dating situation. But even the naughty lines have to be clever and show originality or they'll simply appear as lewd." As she mentioned on the podcast, that's exactly what Kylie and Jason were looking for.

